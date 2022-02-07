Humanitarian crisis feared as cyclone kills 20 in Madagascar

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Dive teams continued to search Sunday morning for a missing person who fell into icy waters on Saturday at a lake north of Truckee, authorities said. Eight people were ice skating on Stampede Reservoir when the ice broke, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Six people fell in. ﻿Five people were able to get themselves out of the water, according to authorities. ﻿"﻿One individual, reported to have been the furthest away from the main party of skaters, went under the water and visual contact with this person was lost," the sheriff's office said.