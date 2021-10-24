Humanitarian crisis surges under Taliban rule of Afghanistan
CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kabul on the state of the country following the U.S. withdrawal.
Sitting in a packed conference hall in Nashville at the weekend, hundreds of people roared in support as the speaker on stage discussed the coming “war” against the “satanic order” controlling the country.
Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Swedish development minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai. He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.
U.S. Central Command said that early indications did not reveal any civilian casualties as a result of the strike.
"Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.
GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.
Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up
Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.
During Friday's White House press briefing, Psaki had a tense exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy over whether Biden has visited the border.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha
The depositions could help Congress understand what organizers of the rally for Donald Trump knew about impending violence and who funded their group.
"Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.
Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.
The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.
CNNCNN host Jake Tapper used the last few minutes of his State of the Union broadcast on Sunday to unload on the conversative politicians who saw opportunity in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust last week.Noting that Hutchins was a “rising star” in her field who left behind a husband and young son, Tapper said, “Heartbreaking, for normal people. But there’s something about our politics right now that is driving people away from our shared
The former president was responding to McCain's criticism of him as she promotes her new memoir.
Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — For decades, when Hewitt Sawyers drove past the monument of the Confederate soldier standing tall in his city’s public square, he felt the weight of slavery’s long shadow. Sawyers, 73, had attended a segregated school in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville. He read from torn books passed down from the local white high school. The courthouse offered a “colored” water fountain, and the movie theater did not welcome him on the lower floor. As Confederate monuments across t
Yale history professor Timothy Snyder pointed out the worrying ways the next election could differ from 2020.