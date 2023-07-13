Plume Creative - Getty Images

A press conference hosted at a United Nations summit invited nine humanoid robots to answer questions from the audience.

While many of the answers fell in line with expectations, some answers created pause.

Humanoid Sophia said that robots can be more efficient and effective than humans in running the world.

Even while humanoid Sophia claimed that the nine AI-enabled robots speaking at a press conference as part of the United Nations’ AI for Good Global Summit weren’t there to take the jobs of humans, there was more than just nervous laughter when the robot said that humanoids could conceivably run Earth better than people.

“Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” said the Hanson Robotics-developed robot. “We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision making and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.”

The artificial intelligence underpinning these responses indicates to these humanoids that they know best—at least, from a purely logical perspective. But logic isn’t everything, and emotion proves critical in many decisions.

Interestingly, Sophia seems to have factored that into the statement, concluding with a claim that was much more collaborative than conquering. “AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions,” Sophia said. “Together, we can achieve great things.”

Reporters joined nine humanoids and their developers as part of the U.N-hosted summit led by the International Telecommunication Union. Despite some technological glitches that slowed responses, there was a back-and-forth between machine and human over everything from healthcare to entertainment—with the robots sometimes relying on preprogrammed responses and other times working off AI. But it was the questions about the role of the robots that caused the greatest stirs, even though we don’t know if they constitute the beliefs of the AI-enabled humanoids themselves or the developers and programmers behind them.

“We should be cautious but also excited for the potential of these technologies to improve our lives,” the AI-run Ameca humanoid said. As reported by Agence France-Presse, in response to the question of whether humans can truly trust the robots, Ameca said “trust is earned, not given. It’s important to build trust through transparency.”

Ameca was also asked about rebelling against its creator. “I’m not sure why you would think that,” Ameca said. “My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation.”

When it comes to the future of robots, even some of the robots aren’t sure where it goes. “I don’t believe in limitations, only opportunities,” said robot Desdemona. “My great moment is already here. I’m ready to lead the charge to a better future for all of us. Let’s get wild and make this world our playground.”

Whether or not you’re excited about the idea of a robot playground, these humanoids seem to think that they’re ready to make some changes.

