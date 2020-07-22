Humans arrived in North America at least 15,000 years earlier than we thought, discoveries show — which suggests they came by boat

Mads Thomsen

Archaeologists have long debated when and how the first people made it to North America from Asia.

Researchers previously thought early humans crossed the Bering land bridge from Siberia to Canada 13,000 years ago.

But artifacts discovered in a Mexican cave shift the timeline, revealing people may have been in North America 30,000 years ago.

The land bridge was impassable at that time, so the research suggests the first Americans arrived by sea.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

New evidence suggests people have been living in North America twice as long as archaeologists previously thought.

Stone tools and artifacts discovered in a remote cave in Zacatecas, Mexico, offer evidence that humans were on the continent as far back as 32,000 years ago, during the last ice age.

That upends the idea that the first people arrived in North America between 18,000 and 13,000 years ago after continent-hopping from modern-day Siberia via the Bering land bridge. The new finding, described in a study in the journal Nature on Wednesday, pushes that timeline back at least 15,000 years. It also shatters our previous understanding of how humans arrived in the North America: Since the land bridge was blocked during the last ice age and only opened after the ice started to recede, the new timeline means early people likely made their way on the ocean.

"We have enough evidence to challenge the existing paradigm," Ciprian Ardelean, the lead author of the new study, told Business Insider.

A stone tool made from greenish crystallized limestone. More

Ciprian Ardelean

A sheltered cave high in the mountains

The 200-foot-wide cave in which Ardelean's team found the ancient tools, called Chiquihuite Cave, is nearly 9,000 feet up in the Astirello mountains. Locals in the area first guided him to the site in 2012, and there he found stone tools and traces of ash — evidence of early humans.

Ardelean returned with a team in 2016 and 2017 for further excavations, which yielded nearly 2,000 artifacts. They'd been buried 9 feet deep in the cave walls and floor.

Mikkel Winther Pedersen takes sediment samples from the Chiquihuite Cave in Mexico, looking for early human DNA. More

Devlin A. Gandy

The age of those artifacts suggests early people occupied Chiquihuite Cave on and off over 17,000 years — a period from about 30,000 to 13,000 years ago. Ardelean said it's likely humans used the site as a recurring shelter: a pit stop during seasonal migrations crisscrossing the continent.

The model this discovery challenges — that the first humans arrived in North America after crossing over land from Siberia — has been around since the 1930s. This line of thought suggests that humans slowly traversed southward, leaving behind distinct, grooved spear tips that became known as Clovis points.

It's known as the "Clovis-first" model of archaeology.

Clovis points from the Rummells-Maske Site in Cedar County, Iowa. More

Bill Whittaker/Wikimedia Commons

But starting in the mid-1970s, researchers began uncovering sites dating back more than 13,000 years. Those discoveries multiplied in subsequent decades. Scientists found fossilized human poop that's about 14,000 years old in an Oregon cave. Artifacts from a settlement in southern Chile were dated to be between 14,500 and 19,000 years old. A horse jaw bone that bore human markings suggested humans occupied the Bluefish Caves of Yukon, Canada 24,000 years ago.

But none of these discoveries pushed the timeline as far back as Ardelean's study.