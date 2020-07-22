Humans reached the Americas 11,000 years earlier than previously thought, archaeologists discover

Scientists and archaeologists made the discovery in a remote cave in the state of the Zacatecas, central Mexico: Devin A Gandy

An extraordinary new archaeological discovery has revealed that humans arrived in the Americas at least 11,000 years earlier than previously thought - rewriting the human story of the continent and dramatically changing our understanding of world prehistory.

The find – in central Mexico – indicates the continent was first colonised at some stage prior to 30,000 BC.

Until now, the earliest proven colonisation had been dated to around 19,000 BC, meaning the America’s human story is at least 50 per cent longer than previously thought.

The new research reveals that very early Native Americans were living in Mexico, and presumably therefore also parts of the rest of North America, from at least 30,000 BC onwards.

The discovery – in a remote cave in the state of the Zacatecas, central Mexico – is of huge international importance and represents one of the most significant archaeological finds anywhere in the world in recent decades.

Very lengthy and thorough excavations within the cave have yielded almost 2,000 stone artefacts dating from between 30,000 BC and 11,000 BC, of which around a dozen date from between 30,000 and 24,000 BC (the very earliest chronological phase of the site).

These dozen early artefacts include a very small number of stone projectile points, probably used as spearheads, and some stone flakes, generated during tool-making activities.

The later artefacts (stone knives, scrapers, adzes, blades and burins) dating from 24,000 to 11,000 BC are also of extraordinary importance, especially as some of those also pre-date the hitherto generally accepted date for the first peopling of the Americas.

“A combination of new excavations and cutting-edge archaeological science is allowing us to uncover a new story of the colonisation of the Americas,” said one of the leading archaeological scientists involved in the project, Professor Tom Higham of the University of Oxford’s radiocarbon dating unit.

“The discovery that people were there more than 30,000 years ago raises a range of key new questions about who these people were, how they lived, how widespread they were and, ultimately, what their fate was.”

The research – published today in the Nature journal – has been carried out by a team of archaeologists and other scientists from Mexico, the UK, Denmark, the USA, Brazil and Australia.

Now that the timeline of the peopling of the Americas has been so dramatically lengthened, archaeologists throughout both North America and South America are likely to redouble their efforts to find additional very early sites.

The newly discovered stone artefacts were almost certainly made by nomadic or semi-nomadic hunter-gatherers who, over countless generations, would have ranged across vast tracts of territory in at least parts of Mexico and the US.

Now that archaeologists know that a small group of humans were active at the cave site, it is inconceivable that they would have been the only human group in the Americas at the time.

Indeed, if they had been, they would have found it virtually impossible to survive for the thousands of years that the cave was, albeit probably intermittently, occupied.

It is therefore likely that at least some other sites of comparable or even greater age still await discovery, at least in North America – but possibly also in South America.