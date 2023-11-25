Hikers near San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department property in Glen Helen came across skeletal remains, which were later confirmed as human.

Hikers near San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department property in Glen Helen came across skeletal remains, which were later confirmed as human.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, deputies from the sheriff’s central station in San Bernardino were dispatched to the area of Institution and Verdemont Ranch roads after hikers in the area found skeletal remains.

The desert and wash area is located between Interstate 15 and 215, and includes the sheriff’s rehabilitation center and emergency vehicle operations center.

When deputies arrived at the area, they discovered the bones and confirmed they were human.

The sheriff’s specialized investigations division responded and assumed the investigation. They will work to determine the identity of the victim, and manner and cause of death.

The remains were taken to the sheriff’s coroner’s office for examination.

Sheriff's officials provided no further information on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the sheriff’s specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Humans remain found near sheriff’s department property in Glen Helen