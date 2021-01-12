What if humans tried landing on the sun?

Andrea Schmitz,Shira Polan

  • Our first stop on our trip to the Sun will be the corona —the outermost layer of the sun, which is 1 million degrees Celsius.

  • We'll also pass through the chromosphere and photosphere, where we might get a glimpse of sunspots, solar prominences, and solar flares.

  • The sun has no solid surface to speak of, so when we try to land, we'll fall through to the interior.

  • Down there, we'll pass through the convective and radiative zones, and reach the core — basically, the biggest nuclear reactor in the solar system. 

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Right now, NASA is exploring the sun like never before. In 2018, it launched the Parker Solar Probe, which is swooping to within 6.2 million kilometers of the Sun's surface, the closest we've ever been. But what if we wanted an even closer look?

Our first stop gets pretty hot. At 7 million to 10 million kilometers above the sun's surface, we reach the corona, the outermost layer of the sun. It blazes at 1 million degrees Celsius, nearly 900 times as hot as lava. And it's tens of thousands of times brighter here than on Earth. Now, the probe's heat shield works like a very good mirror, reflecting 99.9% of the incoming light. But we'll need something even better as we get closer.

At about 3,000 kilometers above the surface, we reach the chromosphere, the second layer of the sun. See that massive plume? That's called a solar prominence. These loops of gas are suspended by a powerful magnetic field and stretched for tens of thousands of kilometers beyond the sun. And they can reach over 10,000 degrees Celsius, exactly the sort of obstacle you'd want to avoid when flying a spacecraft into the sun.

And the next layer is just as perilous: the photosphere. This is the surface of the sun we see every day. Down here, you'll start to feel pretty lousy, because the sun's gravity is so strong, a 150-pound person on Earth would weigh about 4,000 pounds here. That's nearly the same as a rhino. If you could land here, all that extra weight would crush your bones and pulverize your internal organs. But if you take a look around, there's nothing here for you to actually land on, because the sun doesn't have any solid surface to speak of. It's just a giant ball of hydrogen and helium gas. So instead of landing on the photosphere, you're going to sink into it. One of the biggest dangers in the photosphere comes from these enormous black spots you can see as you look around. These are called sunspots. They're cooler regions of gas, some as large as the entire Earth. The sunspots are produced by powerful magnetic fields coming from inside the sun, which, on one hand, would fry your electronics, but more importantly, where a sunspot forms, a solar flare often follows. That's when magnetic fields and superhot gas violently erupt from the surface, releasing as much energy as 10 billion hydrogen bombs. So let's steer clear of those active regions and make our way to the sun's interior.

Just beneath the surface is the convective zone. Here, temperatures reach 2 million degrees Celsius. That's hotter than your heat shield was designed to handle. In fact, there's no material on Earth that could withstand this heat. The best we've got is a compound called tantalum carbide, which can handle about 4,000 degrees Celsius max. On Earth, we use it to coat jet-engine blades. So even if we made it this far, we couldn't actually survive down here. But for curiosity's sake, let's keep going.

At 200,000 kilometers down, we hit the radiative zone. This is the thickest layer of the sun. It makes up almost half of the entire radius, so we'll be spending some time here, which isn't great, because the pressure is at least 100 million times greater than at sea level on Earth. Because it's so dense, there's not much room for light waves to travel, which means down here, it's pitch black. Instead of traveling across the radiative zone and hitting your eye, the light waves slam into electrons and other particles in the plasma. And some even rebound inward towards our last stop, the core.

500,000 kilometers below the surface, the center of the sun makes up nearly a quarter of its radius. Down here, the pressure has risen to more than 200 billion times the pressure at sea level on Earth, pressing the surrounding atoms so closely together that it's about 10 times denser than iron. Plus, it's a blistering 15 million degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the entire solar system. Which makes sense, because almost all of the sun's immense energy is produced in the core. That's right, we're traveling through the powerhouse of the sun itself. Now, contrary to popular belief, the sun is not actually on fire. Instead, all that energy is created through a nuclear reaction, which slams hydrogen atoms together to create larger helium atoms and some extra energy on the side. So even if you managed to survive the blistering heat, the solar flares, and the crushing pressure, you'd now have to climb out of the solar system's biggest nuclear reactor. Let's just say the odds are not in your favor. Maybe our closest encounter to the sun should be on the beach.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published in February 2020.

  • Here are some of the noteworthy people identified and arrested for storming the Capitol

    Some of the dozens of arrests tied to last Wednesday's attempted insurrection at the Capitol carried out by militant supporters of President Trump.

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Son of N.Y. Supreme Court Judge Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots

    Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with last week's rioting at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is reporting that Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. > The son of a New York Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to a law enforcement source. Aaron Mostofsky was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to the source. @brynnCNN> > -- Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 12, 2021The younger Mostofsky, before being identified as the judge’s son, told the New York Post on Wednesday that he had stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”Aaron Mostofsky was seen wearing a fur costume inside the Capitol and wielding a police riot shield that he said he “found,” according to the New York Post. “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he told the outlet. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”A spokesman for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, told the outlet on Friday that the judge "has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”Law enforcement has made a number of arrests in connection with the unrest at the Capitol, with many of the rioters having traveled from across the country to protest the electoral vote count that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Rioters included state lawmakers and others with wealth and power, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker and radio host from Texas who flew via private jet to Washington, D.C. to "storm the Capitol."

  • Trump crows 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me' while celebrating border wall construction

    House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials also reportedly discuss removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not even worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol. Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and Biden administration," Trump then added out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump headed back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the uprising Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • Airport officials: Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar flights

    Egypt on Tuesday reopened its airspace to Qatar flights after regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and border with the Gulf Arab state last week, Egyptian airport officials said. A Qatar Airways plane is due to land in Cairo on Friday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. It will be the first commercial flight between the two countries since Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a boycott of Qatar in 2017, accusing it of cozying up to Iran and financing extremist groups in the region.

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • Indonesia names first plane crash victim, steps up 'black box' hunt

    Indonesia identified a victim from the Sriwijaya Air crash on Monday as emergency crews prepared to send in a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the jet's cockpit recorders in the sea. Divers scoured the sea bed on Monday, retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage until fading light ended the search, emergency officials said. The Boeing 737-500 jet was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens.

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline

  • Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” as time runs down on the Trump administration. The designation will take effect on Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Joe Biden takes office. The announcement comes as Pompeo and his top aides rush to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In addition to the Houthi designation, Pompeo in coming days is also expected to likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to several admininstration officials.

  • Police warn of new plot for 4,000 armed insurrectionists to surround US Capitol

    Police have warned of a plot in which 4,000 armed insurrectionists could descend on Washington in the coming days, encircling the US Capitol. It was one of at least three armed plots detailed in a phone call between US Capitol Police and Democrat members of Congress, according to politicians on the call. Meanwhile, it emerged that the FBI had warned extremists were planning for "war" the day before the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6. FBI agents were aware that plotters had shared maps of the tunnels under the Capitol online, and arranged locations to rendez-vous in states including Kentucky and South Carolina before heading to Washington. But still the National Guard was not called in beforehand. The disclosure came as 15,000 National Guard troops were activated to protect the Capitol in the lead up to Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Coronavirus will live on after everyone's vaccinated, study suggests — but it won't be very dangerous

    Millions of Americans are on their way to getting vaccinated for the virus, as well as many more people around the world. But despite the fact that slow vaccine rollouts mean the U.S. won't achieve herd immunity for months to come, a study published Tuesday in Science also suggests COVID-19 is "here to stay," The New York Times reports.Right now, COVID-19 is incredibly dangerous and often deadly because it's brand new to the human body. But once people's immune systems are introduced to the virus, either by contracting it or, hopefully, through a vaccine, they'll get better at fighting the virus off. Things are different for children, who have strong immune systems because they're constantly experiencing viruses and pathogens that are new to their bodies. For example, they start contracting common cold coronaviruses at around age 3 to 5 and fight them off, building up immunity as they're infected again and again over the years.So after most Americans are vaccinated, severe coronavirus infections will likely still happen — albeit rarely — among adults. Then, years or decades later, those severe reactions will likely peter out due to increased immunity among adults, Jennie Lavine, a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University, who led the study, told the Times. That's when COVID-19 will likely join the league of endemic coronaviruses that cause the common cold, Lavine and her team predicted after comparing COVID-19 to other coronaviruses. And again, because of the immunity adults have picked up, COVID-19 will likely only infect children under five years old — and they'll probably only end up with some sniffles or no symptoms at all.Read more at The New York Times and find the whole study at Science.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe

    World Health Organization experts will visit the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, at the start of their investigation into the origins of the pandemic, China said Tuesday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the experts will arrive in Wuhan on Thursday. Other details of their schedule haven’t been announced and the central government’s National Health Commission offered no further information.