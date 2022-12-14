Humberside Airport: New flights to serve growing green energy sector

A new route from Humberside Airport to Denmark has been introduced in response to the growth of green energy firms in the Humber region, an airline has said.

Eastern Airways said it would fly three times a week to Esbjerg, which it said was Denmark's "renewable energy hub".

Roger Hage, from Eastern, said the expansion of renewable energy firms on the Humber Estuary meant an "increasing need to connect" the two regions.

The airline also announced an increase in its summer flights to Cornwall.

Mr Hage said the plans meant it would now operate to five destinations from Humberside Airport, which is located near the village of Kirmington in North Lincolnshire.

"We want to ensure the right services are being offered, given Eastern Airways is all about supporting the regions of the UK, connecting people and places," he said.

"So growing our Humberside network and capacity is a crucial part of increasing connectivity and aiding economic recovery where sustainable."

Both banks of the Humber are home to an increasing number of renewable energy firms.

In August last year, Siemens Gamesa announced a £186m upgrade to its wind turbine factory in Hull's Alexandra Dock.

The expansion would create another 200 jobs to add to the existing 1,000 employees, the company said.

Meanwhile, on the south bank, in Killingholme, North Lincolnshire, a new £500m wind turbine manufacturing facility is to be built, creating up to 3,000 new jobs.

