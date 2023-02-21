Humbird man convicted in sexual assault and drugs case

Feb. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A Humbird man will be sentenced June 12 in a case where authorities say he sexually assaulted six women in exchange for drugs.

Mark S. Scoville Sr. drugged some of the women during the incidents that occurred at a Fairchild residence from 2016 to 2019, authorities said.

Scoville, 59, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and a felony count of human trafficking.

Fourteen other felony charges were dismissed.

Judge Emily Long ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommended no more than five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Long is not bound by the agreement and could sentence Scoville to up to 65 years in prison.

Long revoked Scoville's $25,000 cash bail, meaning he will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office contacted the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation for assistance involving an adult sex trafficking investigation in Fairchild.

Based on an investigation, Scoville was providing specific individuals drugs in exchange for women, who were then made to perform sex acts with him.

One woman said she was at Scoville's residence when she observed several women there who were in their underwear or topless.

Scoville told her the topless women would be willing to have sexual contact with her and that he wanted to film the contact. One of the topless women told her that she agrees to the sexual contact in exchange for drugs.

A second woman said she was at Scoville's residence for three days and that she was unconscious most of that time.

The woman said she woke up to hear Scoville talking "sexual" and "really gross." She said that she didn't remember much but knows that "they did things to me."

The woman said she arrived at the residence fully clothed but woke up once and was naked. She said she did not remove her own clothes.

A third woman said Scoville had sexual contact with her on at least three occasions, despite her objections, while she was at his residence.

The woman said she never bought drugs from Scoville but she did use drugs at his house.

A fourth woman said Scoville tried to have sex with her after she bought methamphetamine from him and injected the drug.

A fifth woman said she was sexually assaulted by Scoville at least three times. She said she was incapacitated by the methamphetamine he gave her.

The woman said some other women were willing to do whatever Scoville wanted in return for free drugs. They performed sex acts to get drugs from him, she said.

A sixth woman said Scoville had sexual contact with her after she became unconscious from using drugs.

The woman said Scoville told her he actively participates in engaging in sex for drugs with females.