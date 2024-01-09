‘Humbled and so grateful’: Lily Wu sworn in as Wichita’s mayor

Lily Wu was sworn in as Wichita’s 103rd mayor Monday evening, becoming the first person of Asian-American descent to hold the city’s top elected position.

She is the second woman to win a citywide mayoral election in Wichita.

A former on-air reporter and registered Libertarian, Wu takes office alongside two newly elected Republican City Council members, Dalton Glasscock and J.V. Johnston, cementing a conservative majority on the seven-member board.

“I am humbled and so grateful that my Wichita story has led me here tonight,” Wu told a crowd in the City Hall chambers that braved the rain to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Wu, who ran on a platform of increasing police spending and restoring civility in city government that she said was missing under Brandon Whipple, promised to conduct herself with “integrity, humility and respect.”

“We face a number of challenges,” Wu said. “Over 100 police officer vacancies, increasing homelessness, a drought in our community, continued challenges of brain drain, and a looming budget deficit, just to name a few.”

Two months after the conclusion of a long and at times divisive campaign season, Whipple told Wu that they are on the “same team” now and asked his supporters to “keep an open mind” about her.

“I’m really optimistic and frankly somewhat excited about our new mayor-elect, Mayor Wu,” Whipple said in his outgoing remarks.

Glasscock, a former chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party and current CEO of Starnes Media Group, takes over for term-limited District 4 council member Jeff Blubaugh in southwest Wichita.

“I want to think my family. They taught me some skills that will be very useful up here,” Glasscock said. “My brother is one of the toughest people that I know. My mom is one of the most hard-working. My dad taught me to argue and debate, and I know that I will need that at the bench as well.

“I’ve just been given the opportunity to be a voice for southwest and west Wichita for the next four years, and I commit to you, my colleagues, and our citizens, that I’ll think strategically, ask the tough questions, work to practice grace and kindness, and always listen.”

Johnston, the new District 5 representative taking over for term-limited council member Bryan Frye in west Wichita, had never run for elected office before 2023.

He owned a men’s clothing store for 35 years and has said he plans to continue in his current role as executive director of Guadalupe Clinic while serving on the council.

In his remarks, Johnston struck a cheery tone.

“Many people have expressed to me their hope for this new city council,” he said. “Hopefully, we can build on the successes of the previous council and create a city where people proudly announce they are from the greatest city in America — Wichita.”

Becky Tuttle, who coasted to re-election in November, was sworn in for a second term Monday.

The new council’s first meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Outgoing members

Monday’s ceremony also honored the outgoing members, as Whipple, Frye and Blubaugh were each awarded a key to the city.

“You have set the foundations for some great things that are going to happen in our city for years to come,” Vice Mayor Mike Hoheisel told Whipple. “The whole city owes you a debt, and we all know how much we care because we’ve seen you fight. We’ve seen you fight for what you believe.

“It’s been hectic, and it’s been contentious at times. But this is democracy. This is what we signed up for.”

Whipple thanked Blubaugh for being “a guy on the bench who’s not afraid to hold back but also doesn’t hold a grudge.”

“Council member Blubaugh and I, we kind of scrap,” Whipple said. “It sometimes gets a little crazy, but he’s always in the back willing to have a conversation afterwards . . . Jeff, thank you for being an example of someone who truly shows us what the value of this position is.”

Blubaugh, who has served on the council since 2013 after being appointed and re-elected twice, advised the incoming council members to “not become so involved in leading the city that you miss the good stuff with your family.”

District 1 council member Brandon Johnson thanked Frye for his commitment to collaboration.

“You have become a great friend to me. I’ve appreciated our friendship, and I’ve also appreciated that in some of the toughest times this city has faced, you have been willing to show us that we can work together, even when we think differently,” Johnson said.

Frye said he has been “truly humbled” by the opportunity to serve on the council for the last eight years and, “much to the chagrin of English teachers everywhere, because it’s a phrase I’ve used repeatedly, to make Wichita more better.”

Tuttle told Frye his wardrobe says it all.

“The fact that you come in a Wichita flag suit shows where your heart is.”