Humboldt Park man charged in stabbing of 29-year-old woman, police say

A Humboldt Park man was charged Friday with attempt murder in the November stabbing of a 29-year-old woman on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Luis Aguilar, 28, of the 1900 block of North Kostner Avenue was arrested Wednesday two blocks away from his home after he was identified as the person who stabbed and battered a woman Nov. 28, 2022 in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue.

Police said the victim suffered multiple injuries in the attack.

He was charged with first-degree attempt murder and scheduled to appear Friday afternoon at a bail hearing.