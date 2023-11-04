Humboldt Park shooting: 2 men struck by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Saturday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 2:55 p.m., police say the male victims were in the 1000 block of N. Drake Ave. when they were struck by gunfire.

A 20-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Norwegian Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 22-year-old victim was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.