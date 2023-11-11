Humboldt Park shooting leaves 2 critically wounded
CHICAGO - A drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park Saturday morning left two men in critical condition.
Police say two men, ages 31 and 32, were in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue when someone in a blue SUV fired shots toward them.
The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m.
Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 31-year-old was shot multiple times, and the 32-year-old was shot in the left leg and torso.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.