Humbug: Columbus Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast points to rain and warm temps

Forecasts for Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Columbus point to high temperatures by December standards and rain.

Tough luck for anyone holding out hope for a White Christmas. In fact, most of Ohio will be perfectly balmy (by December standards) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which is good news for anyone who got a bike from Santa.

The only place you might find snow in Ohio is the artificial stuff at one of the Buckeye State’s many ski slopes.

Christmas Eve forecast

Rudolph has his work cut out for him this Christmas Eve.

The day before the big day, which falls on Sunday, will see overcast skies with cloudy conditions over Columbus for most of the day. High temperatures will be near 60 (if you’re rounding up), with an expected high of 56 degrees and winds of 3-6 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures should drop into the low-40s, with a low expected at about 43 degrees once the sun goes down and visions of sugar plums dance through kids’ heads.

Christmas Day forecast

While there’s a 60% precipitation is expected on Christmas Day, it’s not the kind makes folks jolly. Showers are likely across Columbus after 2 p.m., and it should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Batten down those inflatable lawn ornaments as winds could reach speeds of 13 mph throughout the day.

Showers and breezy conditions are expected to continue through the night with a 100% chance of rain and low temperatures of about 51 degrees.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Christmas forecast points to rain and warm temperatures