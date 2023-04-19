Humiliated Macron is now becoming dangerous

French President Emmanuel Macron

One has to hand it to Emmanuel Macron: he has principles – and, like Groucho Marx, if people don’t like them, he has others. Earlier this month, he scooted off to China, where he seemed eager to appease President Xi Jinping. Followed by an 80-strong entourage of French corporate bosses eager for contracts, he went all de Gaulle a couple of times, most notably in an interview to Politico, in which he said that Europe had no business “getting caught up in crises that are not ours”: to salvage her “strategic autonomy”, the continent should not become “America’s vassal”.

Yet, on Monday, a French parliamentary delegation numbering three Macronista MPs (and a lone Républicain) was off to Taipei, to meet most of President Tsai Ing-wen’s government, and “reaffirm our support to Taiwanese democracy” (tweeted by Constance Le Grip, a former Sarkozy aide, now a pro-Macron MP).

You can’t really call this a damage control operation – the trip had been planned for some time. What it really shows, if proof was still needed, was that French foreign policy, like French domestic affairs, is made up as it goes along, by one Macron, Emmanuel. (The clever Bruno Tertrais of Fondation pour la recherche stratégique, a think-tank, recently and accurately told The Economist “Emmanuel Macron’s chief diplomatic adviser is Emmanuel Macron.”) Which isn’t noticeably working out so well for le Président.

Almost immediately after he was re-elected last year, Macron suffered humiliation after humiliation. First, he lost his majority at the legislative elections that followed his victory. Then started the endless battle for the pensions reform bill, in which, by refusing to talk early with the unions, he managed to get much of the old Yellow Vests crowds out in the streets. Even if the bill was eventually passed without a vote, domestically, he has lost control of his agenda.

He was never a professional politician, and the current situation, in which he faces four years of battling for every measure, bores him. Now, with nothing to lose, he’s trying to build up his reputation as a world statesman: Europe’s negotiator-in-chief. His problem being that the rest of Europe doesn’t acknowledge his self-appointed mandate. You only have to talk with Poles, Balts, Central and Northern Europeans to see that they share an exasperation not unlike in tone to that of many of the French marchers.

It’s hard not to recall the first time Macron felt he could alter the course of world politics: his frenzied attempts at dialogue with Vladimir Putin, whom he had invited to Versailles soon after the 2017 election, and was sure he could prevent from invading Ukraine. What followed were trips to Moscow, telephone calls, mentions of Tolstoy and Dostoevsky galore, all for nothing except rising annoyance in Moscow, especially when the Kremlin discovered that a documentary France 2 camera crew had been filming the French end of those long telephone conversations. (Soon afterwards, Putin pointedly cut off one of their calls: “Have to go, I’m already geared up and I’m about to play ice-hockey”.)

In China, the all-too conciliatory Macron (who, as early as a year ago, agreed to a French-Chinese mutual statement in which “France [understood] the importance and sensitivity of Taiwan-related issues and will abide by the One China principle”) still managed to annoy Xi Jinping. At their official press conference, he ad-libbed his answer to the Chinese president’s scripted remarks, droning on and on for twice as long, enough of a diplomatic gaffe that Xi decided to fidget visibly, looking at his watch.

His partners don’t trust him, his adversaries don’t respect him, his own people grumble (in private): having cancelled the French Diplomatic Corps two years ago, so that any member of the French civil service can aspire to a diplomatic post, M Macron not only disdains advice from his remaining diplomats, but even from his Élysée advisers. (“He listens, but he doesn’t follow”, one said.)

This should worry us: Macron has started to encapsulate the unlovable attributes of a particular fraction of the French realist school of foreign affairs, in which cleverness trumps sincerity and values – but with none of its historic cautiousness or subtlety. Listening to the advice of such policymakers as Hubert Védrine, the former Socialist foreign minister, he despises the Western approach to foreign policy, measured by right and wrong, as over-simplistic. (He may be “a snake” – as Iain Duncan-Smith said of him, amid reports that Macron was working on plans with China to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table – but he’s a blundering one: the worst of both worlds.)

Having risen to power by modelling himself as an outsider, Macron remains an archetypal product of the French blob, a strange universe where talking about something means you’ve achieved it – and also means nobody hears you speaking. This explains a lot of French gaffes in history, and especially why Macron doesn’t understand that each time he lobs another of his brilliant new notions, his allies and enemies hear him. Like the French public, who stopped listening some time ago, so should the West.