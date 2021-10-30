From humiliating defendants to giving them wide latitude, the ‘confident’ judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial doesn’t shy from controversy

KENOSHA, Wis. — In the weeks leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, attorneys on both sides made clear they wanted prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires before the selection process began.

It was a fairly routine request, given judges and attorneys across the country have relied upon such forms for decades in high-profile trials to identify people with potential biases and conflicts of interest.

But Kenosha Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder wouldn’t hear of it.

“I maybe have tried more murder cases than anyone in the state and I’ve never used a jury questionnaire that I can recall,” he told the lawyers. “And if I did, it was a moment of weakness.”

And so it goes in Schroeder’s courtroom, where Wisconsin’s longest-serving circuit judge presides over cases with hard-line positions and chatty asides.

Schroeder, 75, will step into the national spotlight Monday as jury selection begins in Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

Rittenhouse, who lived in far north suburban Chicago, was 17 when he fatally shot two people and injured a third in downtown Kenosha with an AR-15-style rifle that police say a friend illegally purchased for him. Despite not being old enough to openly carry a gun, Rittenhouse took it upon himself to patrol the southeast Wisconsin town amid the turmoil surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in August 2020.

The case, which laid bare the country’s deep political divide over gun rights and racial inequities, will be undoubtedly the biggest in Schroeder’s career, but he is not new to the public stage or controversy. A circuit judge since 1983, he has made headlines for decades as he pushed for more flexibility on state-mandated child support rules, imposed a sentence intended to shame a defendant and became among the first judges in the United States to require sex workers to take AIDS tests.

At one point, so many Kenosha defendants petitioned to have their cases moved from Schroeder’s courtroom, it caused a workload imbalance at the courthouse. Between August and November 2006, as many as 250 defendants used their one-time option to switch judges rather than face Schroeder, according to The Associated Press.

The judge called the situation “almost irrational,” while many in the local legal community believed it reflected Schroeder’s reputation for handing out tough punishments. Though well-known for giving defendants leeway to present their defense, he is not considered as merciful once there’s a conviction.

“Some would view him as a stiff sentencer, and I think that was behind a lot of the switching,” said veteran defense attorney Terry Rose, who does not opt out of Schroeder’s courtroom unless a client insists. “But you will be able to get a fair trial and be able to put on your defense. That’s what I care about.”

Schroeder’s immoderate punishments raised eyebrows in 2018, when he required, as a condition of a woman’s shoplifting sentence, that she inform the management of any store she entered that she was on supervision for the offense. The judge acknowledged the unusual sentence was meant to humiliate the woman, stating that although society no longer places defendants in the stockade for their crimes, “embarrassment does have a valuable place in deterring criminality.”

A Wisconsin Court of Appeals disagreed earlier this year and overturned part of the sentence. In upholding Schroeder’s order banning the woman from the outlet mall where the shoplifting occurred, the court found the additional restrictions could make it difficult for the woman to buy groceries or other necessities if store managers in other locations refused her entry because of her confession.

“We are not persuaded that embarrassing or humiliating defendants with a state-imposed broad notification program promotes their rehabilitation,” the decision stated.

All judges — especially those who have been on the bench since the Reagan administration — are overturned at some point in their careers, and Schroeder acknowledges his reversals openly. He has mentioned a few during Rittenhouse’s pretrial hearings, including one case in which an evidentiary mistake led the Wisconsin Supreme Court to order a new trial for a man convicted of killing his wife and given a life sentence in 2008.

But neither the threat of reversals nor the increased scrutiny surrounding the Rittenhouse trial will influence how he approaches the case, several local attorneys told the Tribune.

“It won’t faze him at all,” longtime Kenosha defense attorney Michael Cicchini said. “One thing that he is, is confident. You may have picked up on that.”

A die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fan with a deep affinity for Kenosha history, Schroeder has been a mainstay at the city’s stately courthouse for a half-century. He joined the district attorney’s office in 1971 after graduating from Marquette University Law School and became the county’s top prosecutor just one year later.

He often reminisces about his time as a prosecutor while on the bench, offering the occasionally meandering anecdote to explain a ruling. At a recent Rittenhouse hearing, for example, he said he would allow an expert witness to testify about the shooting timeline because bystanders traditionally have unreliable memories about time and distances.

“I had a deputy sheriff one time testify that the width of a standard-sized automobile was 4 feet and you could not shake him from that,” Schroeder said. “He could not be shook and the case was lost — and I know because I was the prosecutor.”

Then-Gov. Anthony Earl, a Democrat, appointed Schroeder to the bench in 1983, and he has won every election for the nonpartisan job since that time. He was reelected without any opposition in 2020, and his current term ends in 2026.

In the months leading up to the Rittenhouse trial, Schroeder has made a series of off-the-cuff statements that have raised eyebrows among observers. The most recent came Monday, when he reiterated that prosecutors may not refer to the men Rittenhouse shot as “victims.” The defense, however, will be allowed to call them “rioters, looters and arsonists” if they present evidence supporting the claim.

Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber both died after Rittenhouse shot them, while a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was injured.

“He can demonize them if he wants, if he thinks it will win points with the jury,” Schroeder said.

It’s not uncommon for judges to bar the word “victims” in self-defense cases where there is a dispute over who bears responsibility. Prosecutors acknowledge it’s a long-standing rule in Schroeder’s courtroom and not unique to Rittenhouse’s trial, but the edict drew sharp criticism from social justice advocates who repeatedly have accused the judge of favoring Rittenhouse.

“This case continues to be a show of white privilege,” said Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake. “This is eroding confidence in the justice system and making a mockery of our constitution.”

Local attorneys say the decision reflects Schroeder’s penchant for giving defendants wide latitude to tell jurors their side of the story. Several told the Tribune that the judge would have ruled the same way if the accused wasn’t Rittenhouse.

“This is a man who has given the defense a chance to present their case as long as I’ve been in his courtroom,” Cicchini said. “He’s very consistent in that way, and that’s a good thing for all defendants regardless of their skin color.”

Protesters called for Schroeder’s resignation this summer when he refused to revoke Rittenhouse’s bond after pictures showed him allegedly socializing with a far-right group and flashing a hand sign appropriated by some white supremacists.

Prosecutors acknowledge they cannot prove Rittenhouse’s connection to fringe groups before the shooting, but they say they have evidence Rittenhouse met for lunch after a court hearing earlier this year with several high-ranking members of the Proud Boys organization, a far-right group known for street fights that the Anti-Defamation League characterizes as “misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration,” with some members espousing “white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center labels the organization a general hate group.

Upon arrival at a bar in nearby Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse posed with two men while flashing the “OK” sign, which prosecutors described as “co-opted as a symbol of white supremacy/white power.” He took several other photos while drinking three beers over 90 minutes, prosecutors said.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys repeatedly have denied he is a member of the organization. Prosecutors said they would present evidence showing the teen flew to Florida shortly after the bar gathering and was picked up at the airport by the Proud Boys’ national leader.

Schroeder also barred prosecutors from mentioning the alleged connection during the trial, saying it could unfairly prejudice the jury. In doing so, however, he acknowledged he had never heard of the Proud Boys before the case, didn’t know if they were actually a hate-inspired group and suggested many organizations, including street gangs, force people to join against their will.

“Pope Benedict was a member of the Nazi Youth because he had to be,” the judge said.

Schroeder also said there could be non-nefarious reasons for the photographs, which show Rittenhouse wearing a “Free as (expletive)” slogan on his shirt. The bar meeting could have been a coincidence, and Rittenhouse may have been merely happy to take pictures with people who supported him.

The judge downplayed the defendant flashing the “OK” sign in the photo, too, saying he had never heard of it used in a negative way. The symbol’s relevance among white supremacy groups has been well-documented by the media in recent years and it was declared a symbol of hate by the ADL in 2019.

“I don’t know about it and I sit in criminal court all day long and I hear a lot of criminally charged court cases, believe me, and I never heard about this hand gesture,” Schroeder said. “The first time I saw it, or a version of it, was Chef Boyardee on a can of spaghetti.”

Schroeder’s comments stirred anger among some, prompting plans for a protest outside the courthouse before jury selection begins Monday. Justin Blake intends to be among the people demonstrating.

“These rulings are not OK,” Blake said. “And we want everyone to know that.”

About 150 people are expected to report for jury duty Monday in Kenosha. Schroeder has said he’s confident the panel can be picked by day’s end.

____