The New Hummer EV SUV Is Coming: Here’s Everything We Know

Bryan Hood
·3 min read

Even with all the excitement surrounding the upcoming Hummer EV super truck, the reality is not everyone wants a pickup. Which is why GMC is also releasing an SUV version of its battery-powered bruiser.

After months of teasing, the Detroit automaker finally unveiled the SUV variant of its eagerly anticipated EV during Saturday’s Final Four games. Packed with the same high-tech features as the truck, and a couple surprises of its own, the second Hummer EV is expected to arrive in the first half of 2023 as part of GMC’s 2024 model year lineup. Here’s what we know about the SUV so far:

More (Cargo) Space

The fully enclosed Hummer EV measures 20 inches shorter than the pickup. Despite this, it can still comfortably sit five adults and you can fold down the rear seats to open up 82 cubic feet of cargo space, with additional room under the load floor. The massive cargo space is accessible via a power swing-out tailgate with a full-size, rear-mounted spare tire. The cabin also features the truck’s easy-to-remove Infinity Roof sky panels, which can be stored in the EV’s frunk when you feel like transforming the SUV into a convertible 4×4.

Just like the Hummer truck, the SUV’s interior sports an angular, tactical design. The dashboard is dominated by two screens, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. From the latter, you’ll be able to engage the vehicle’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology and use its new trail mapping feature, accessible via the myGMC app. Of course, there’s still plenty of physical control, including a rotary dial that manages the Hummer’s Crabwalk feature and adjustable air suspension.

Less Power, Very Relatively Speaking

The Hummer SUV will be less powerful than truck version, but only slightly. The top-of-the-line, three-motor Ultium Drive Sytem generates 830 hp and 11,500 ft lbs of torque, according to a press release. That’s 17 percent less power than the pickup’s claimed 1,000 hp figure, but still more than enough. It will have plenty of pep, too, as it’s able to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, an astonishing figure for such a burly off-roader.

2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1
2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1

The SUV will also have a range of 300 miles, which lags behind the truck’s 350-mile figure but is still impressive by today’s standards. The slight decrease in power and range can be attributed to the smaller battery pack necessitated by the vehicle’s 9-inch-shorter wheelbase. We don’t know the exact capacity, but Car and Driver puts it at 167.0 kWh, compared to the 200-kWh capacity of the truck’s battery. The SUV will also come with an optional 6.0 generator. As we saw with the Ford F-150’s PowerBoost generator this winter, those can be useful.

News that the Hummer SUV is less powerful than the pickup will be disappointing to some, but there is a tradeoff. Because of the shorter wheelbase, the new model also has a shorter turn radius than the truck. Thanks to this, the SUV will be incredibly agile despite its hulking size, especially when considering the standard four-wheel steering and the Crabwalk feature that allows it to drive diagonally.

How Much It Will Cost

When the Hummer EV SUV goes on sale in early 2023, it’ll be as a fully loaded Edition 1 model priced at $105,595, which is slightly less than the $112,595 price tag for the the pickup’s Edition 1. Two other SUV models, the 3X (which starts at $99,995) and the two-motor 2X ($89,995), will follow shortly after. And the 2 ($79,995), with a range 50 miles lower than its siblings, will launch early next year.

