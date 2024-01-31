‘Hummingbird Haven’ — an entire mini village — lists in Georgia. See what it includes

The tiny house movement has been all the rage lately, with people leaning more toward downsizing in today’s economy. But how small actually is a tiny house? Well, in terms of one residence, it’s not just about the size of the home but how many there are.

And there are more than a few in this itty-bitty, but seriously awesome, village called “Hummingbird Haven” that has landed on the real estate market in Danville, Georgia, for $1.995 million.

For that amount, a new owner gets:

A barndominium

Greenhouse

Outdoor kitchen

Koi pond

Silo house

Tiny home

Two industrial-grade shops

“The property currently operates as an Airbnb/Vrbo/Glamping revenue earner and serves as headquarters to Hummingbird TINY Housing, with multiple tiny rentals and industrial shops on-site,” the listing on Jon Kohler says.

The barndominium is the largest of the property and is 2,290 square feet, the listing notes. It also has maple floors, two porches, horse stalls and a feed room.

The silo home is 254 square feet with a 384-square-foot addition.

There is also another tiny home on the estate that’s a little famous.

“The Lilly is the original tiny home custom crafted by the current owner approximately 13 years ago, featured on HGTV’s Tiny House Hunters, and remodeled in 2021 with new refrigerator and countertops,” the listing notes.

“This pleasant structure has Eastern White Pine siding and double-paned insulated windows. An open porch and pretty landscaping grace the front of the house. The Lilly comes fully furnished including the queen size bed in the loft. A mini-split A/C system and 4-gallon Bosch 5-minute return hot water heater are included.”

Danville is about 110 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The listing is held by Scott Sumner.

