Can Humor Work on VR? Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Thinks So

What makes a video game funny? Is it a combination of great dialogue and irreverent cultural references, a la Family Guy? Or does it all come down to how you, the player, interact with the game itself? To hear Squanch Games co-founder and Trover Saves the Universe creator Justin Roiland tell it, it’s a combination of a few very important factors. But a virtual reality setting certainly helps.

Trover Saves the Universe, in stores today, is a VR-optional adventure ripped straight from Rick and Morty, the irreverent Adult Swim series that Roiland co-created. His immediately recognizable voice, handwriting, and character designs are all over Trover, helping to craft an exuberant, dangerously funny experience.

The hilarious game invites players to come along on an intergalactic quest to steal a couple of adorable dogs back from the eyeholes of a creature named Glorkon. Oh, and you’re playing as a chair-bound alien called a Chairorpian while controlling an “eyehole monster” who uses “power babies” to earn new powers.

Trust us: It makes sense once you play.

This is Roiland’s first official VR outing as part of Squanch, working in tandem with co-founder Tanya Watson. In an industry seemingly obsessed with grimdark power fantasies and cookie-cutter narratives, Trover dares to buck the trend and explore the comedic realm in ways other developers simply aren’t.

We spoke with Roiland about the challenges of imbuing a virtual reality title with his unique brand of humor, the challenges that go with it, and the long-term future of comedy and VR.

Popular Mechanics: How did you approach injecting Trover Saves the Universe, as a virtual reality title, with so much humor?

Justin Roiland: It’s sort of in my DNA to steer in the direction of comedy. The initial impetus for starting a studio was me just becoming absolutely entrenched in VR, obsessed with VR, and noticing that there really wasn’t much character or personality in a lot of the games. There were really cool tech, mechanics and systems in the games, and really fun experiences like Unseen Diplomacy, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer, but at the time, there was almost nothing outside of Job Simulator and even that game was sort of robotic.

I wanted to make games with more character, personality, and a bunch of interesting, bizarre characters that you could meet across your journey in VR. That was the genesis of the studio. I knew I wanted to do this with a team of my own and build something so that we could continue to make more crazy things, not just go pitch this and make it somewhere else.

PM: How difficult was it to write for a VR game and make it consistently funny when you’re almost entirely dependent on how the player will react?

JR: We went to great lengths to make sure that a lot of the stuff in the game is opt-in. We wanted to make sure that people weren’t having to listen to a long, drawn-out thing. If you want to, you can. If you’re finding something funny, you can hang out. There’s so much content in the game like that. You can also just keep going, keep shuffling through, and playing through the game.

Once we got deep into development, we started to realize just how well the game played on TV, not even in VR. That’s when a magical moment happened when we prototyped controls for the PC version to play on the computer monitor and we discover we had this really, super unique, bizarre-ass game. If you imagined this wasn’t a VR game at all and you just played it on your TV, which you can do, it’s almost like the weirdest thing in the world.