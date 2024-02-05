Humpback whale carcass washes up on beach near Assateague State Park

A whale carcass has washed up on the beach near Assateague State Park, and has since been removed from the area for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Facebook user Anthony Skorochod captured several photos of the whale carcass, which he said were taken on Feb. 1, a day or so after the whale washed up on shore. Skorochod said his photos were taken about 1.7 miles north of the state park.

WBOC reports the whale was determined to be a subadult male humpback, and DNR Stranding Response Program staff and volunteers worked with the National Aquarium to conduct a necropsy Friday.

Here is a gallery of Skorochod's photos of the washed up whale.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Whale carcass washes up on beach near Assateague State Park