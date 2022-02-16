Humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

Rumble

Whale sharks are truly the gentle giants of the ocean. They are the largest shark, and also the largest fish that exists today, being slightly smaller than the now extinct megalodon. Only a few species of whales are larger, although whales are mammals. Whale sharks are a species of shark, despite the word whale being part of their name. This is a reference to their immense size as well as the fact that they are filter feeders, like baleen whales. They have no ability to bite or to defend themselves so they outswim their predators or dive deep where other sharks are unable to go. Their tough skin makes them difficult to bite when they reach full size. Scuba divers travel from all over the world to the Galapagos Islands to witness these beautiful animals in their natural environment. If they are lucky, they will catch a glimpse of one as it passes by. But these scuba divers have met this large female face to face and the encounter is truly a once in a lifetime experience. A large Galapagos shark makes a lunge at a large jack that is using the whale shark as shelter. The smaller fish easily avoids the shark but it is a rare moment to be caught on video. All of the whale sharks in this area are large, pregnant females. Scientists are unsure why only pregnant females are found here. Despite the abundance of food, the sharks are never seen eating. This is the area surrounding Darwin Island, one of the most famous dive sites in the Galapagos Islands. Because it is so remote and difficult to get to, very few people are fortunate enough to visit this incredible place.