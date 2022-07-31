Humpback whale jumps up to feast on a huge mouthful of fish
Drone footage shows a humpback whale feasting on a massive mouthful of bunker fish less than 500 feet off the coast of Southampton, New York, on Thursday.
Apparently Adams got his finger caught in another player's helmet, which led to the injury.
A judge on Friday ruled that a Washington County mother will continue to be held in the abuse death of her son.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months. "The level of economic prosperity in China has fallen, the foundation for recovery still needs consolidation," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement on the NBS website.
He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it "a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map", Alrai reported. OPEC+ is an alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history.The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the international community against accepting “unfavorable cease-fire proposals or peace deals” with Moscow, warning that Russia has reneged on previous agreements and contradicted itself on its positions. “No one wanted this war other than Russia, and no country in the world craves peace more than Ukraine,” he wrote in…
When you think of wilderness, is it bear and moose and such, or national forests and other preserved areas, including wildlife management areas and state parks, for hikes? This option puts you on the other side of the country and in a city of 31,000 people some 25 miles west of Knoxville.
“I think it’s up to us as coaches to adapt to the situation,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “You’re gonna have to adapt, or you’re gonna have to get out. Because I don’t think it’s going back.”
Would you believe the U.S. economy lost 315,000 jobs in June? And that it gained 372,000 jobs the same month?
The championship that dates to 1929 will be played this year at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
Pervasive pessimism has brought out investors who see a decent setup for Chinese stocks for the second half of the year.
The two anonymous Powerball winners will split $50,000 after using the same numbers, which had significance to family members, for three decades.
Staff Sgt. William Wood will be buried with honors Monday, August 1, at Tallahassee National Cemetery where he will receive a full-honors interment.
A drone attack at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet wounded six people and shut down a festival marking Navy Day. Live updates.
A four-year-old macaque, believed to be part of the gang of monkeys plaguing Yamaguchi since early July, was euthanized on Tuesday, per reports.
With the goal of sharing the genetic wonders—and matter—of top athletes with the rest of us, scientist are making cutting-edge advancements.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, leading to two new 'Avengers' films in 2025. Here are five new faces to know now for the future.
A potentially faulty component in the ejector seat mechanism made by Martin-Baker could endanger pilots in an emergency, Bloomberg reported.
The McKinney fire broke out Friday afternoon and grew to about 300 acres in hours, according to Klamath National Forest officials.