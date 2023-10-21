Humpback whale sighting at Alki Point captured on video

A humpback whale was seen at Alki Point this week.

Cami MacNamara sent us a video of the whale spouting water.

In January, we covered that whale sightings across the Salish Sea are rising.

“The explanation is actually pretty simple. The reason we’re seeing so much success now with species like the Bigg’s killer whales and humpback whales is because we stopped hunting them, or hunting the things they eat,” said Pacific Whale Watch Association Executive Director, Erin Gless.