Humpback whale Spot seen off County Donegal coast

A humpback whale named Spot has been seen off the coast of County Donegal - the first time the species has been recorded in north west waters for almost 25 years.

Otherwise known as #HBIRL24, the mammoth marine mammal was spotted in Donegal Bay.

James Garvey from Rossnowlagh Surf School witnessed the "majestic" animal breaching on Tuesday.

He said it was "a phenomenal day" that no-one onboard would forget.

"Basically it's a pretty rare occurrence that a humpback whale would be spotted in Donegal Bay, but for one to put on an incredible performance just half an hour from Rossnowlagh is just unbelievable," Mr Garvey said.

"We saw a huge array of whale behaviour including four huge breaches, bubble-netting and fluke-slapping."

Bubble-netting is how whales sometimes feed on the surface.

The whale was identified from pictures of its fluke, or tail fin, as #HBIRL24.

He is something of a celebrity in whale watching circles, having been documented more than 45 times in the past 11 years.

He is believed to have been first spotted as a calf with his mother in 2013.

Humpback whales off the coast of County Kerry

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said it had recorded 11 validated sightings of humpbacks since the start of June 2023 in Donegal and Mayo.

But none of those have been in the traditional hotspots of West Cork and Kerry.

The group said a "complete shift" had been observed in recent weeks, from the Irish south west to the north west.

It is the first time in almost a quarter of a century that whales have changed their location around.

The group said more and more species of whales and dolphins were being recorded in Irish waters.