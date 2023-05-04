Humpback whale washes up at Loch Fleet Nature Reserve

The whale was spotted at Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve on Wednesday night

A humpback whale has washed ashore at a nature reserve in the Highlands.

The juvenile was spotted at Loch Fleet, near Golspie on the east Sutherland coast, on Wednesday night.

Highland Council said the carcass was within a tidal zone and could be washed back out to sea.

NatureScot, which manages Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve, said the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding (SMASS) had been notified.

Responsibility for disposing of the whale would either fall to Highland Council or the Scottish government, depending on its size - and if the carcass can be recovered.

A NatureScot spokeswoman said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a dead whale has been found on the sand banks at Loch Fleet."

Highland Council said the whale was in area of the loch where recovery of the animal would be difficult.

A spokeswoman added: "It may be washed out of the loch during the normal tidal flow."

SMASS said it hoped samples could be taken from the whale to allow an investigation into the cause of its death.

Responsibility for the dead whale - if it is under 25m (82ft) long - rests with Highland Council. Options for disposal include taking it to a landfill or burying it on the beach.

Larger stranded animals are classed as "royal fish" and the Scottish government, on behalf of the Crown, would have "first claim" on the carcass.

If the government did wish to claim it, discussions would be held with Highland Council on its disposal.

Last month, a minke whale washed up on a beach in East Lothian.

Authorities in East Yorkshire have also been dealing with a 30-tonne fin whale that washed up on a Bridlington beach.