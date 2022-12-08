Humvee stolen from psychological operations unit; Army offering reward

An up-armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or Humvee, was stolen from an Army Reserve center in central Texas last month, and the Army Criminal Investigation Division announced a reward Thursday for “credible information” about the theft.

According to an agency press release, a Humvee with bumper number “399 TPC A1-6″ was stolen from a Reserve facility in San Marcos, Texas, “between Nov. 22 and 28.” The bumper number indicates that the vehicle belonged to the 399th Tactical Psychological Operations Company, an Army Reserve unit based there.

Law enforcement officials said that they’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 “for credible information leading to the arrest and conviction” of anyone responsible for the crime.

It’s not clear why the theft may have gone unnoticed for a week, but reserve component units have only a handful of full-time personnel. The Thanksgiving holiday may have also meant that unit full-time staff were not present.

Officials urged members of the public with information to contact the Joint Base San Antonio CID office via phone at 210-221-1050 or via the agency’s online tip portal. They stressed that informants can keep their name confidential and “remain anonymous … to the degree allowable under the law.”