Humza Yousaf accused of cynical refusal to reveal cost of gender reforms court battle

The Scottish Tories accused Humza Yousaf of a ‘cynical cop-out’ - Robert Perry/PA

Humza Yousaf has been accused of “cynical” secrecy after refusing to reveal the expected cost to the taxpayer of his court action over Nicola Sturgeon’s self-ID gender reforms.

The First Minister admitted he had been given the “worst case scenario” costs to the public purse of the legal challenge alongside the Scottish government’s legal advice.

But he said he would not publish the figures until after the case had been completed – a delay of more than a year if, as expected, there is an appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

A Supreme Court case that dismissed Ms Sturgeon’s claim that she could hold a “consultative” independence referendum, cost the taxpayer more than £250,000.

However, the gender case could be even more expensive as it will go through the Scottish courts first and would not be given the same priority treatment by the Supreme Court that the independence action received.

The Tories accused the First Minister of a “cynical cop-out”, arguing that he was keeping the cost secret because the court action was opposed by most Scots.

Mr Yousaf’s refusal to disclose the projected cost came as a former Supreme Court justice warned that his legal case for overturning the UK Government’s veto of the gender reforms was “weak”.

Lord Jonathan Sumption said it would be “very difficult” for the Scottish government to win a judicial review of the decision to block the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill.

Stephen Tierney, professor of constitutional theory at Edinburgh University Law School, said the legal action could even backfire on Mr Yousaf if the court ruling provided a restrictive interpretation of devolved powers.

Ash Regan, who stood unsuccessfully for the SNP leadership against Mr Yousaf, predicted that he would suffer a “humiliating” loss.

Ms Regan, who resigned as a minister last year in opposition to the Bill, tweeted: “The decision to challenge the Section 35 will result in a humiliating defeat. The GRR is deeply unpopular amongst Scottish voters and court action will cost a vast amount of taxpayers’ money.”

Story continues

Rachael Hamilton, the Scottish Tories’ shadow equalities secretary, said: “This is a cynical cop-out from Humza Yousaf. He knows most Scots oppose his manufactured legal confrontation with the UK Government over the reckless GRR Bill, so the last thing he wants to do is admit how much it’s costing them.

“He’s quite happy squandering public money in a desperate bid to divert attention from the feuds and scandals tearing the SNP apart, yet he’s not prepared to say what that bill will be.”

The GRR Bill would allow Scots to change their legal gender by signing a statutory declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, blocked the Bill after it was passed by MSPs using an order tabled under Section 35 of the Scotland Act on the grounds that it undermined UK-wide protections for women.

Mr Yousaf announced on Wednesday that he would press ahead with legal action to try and overturn the veto, arguing that this was “now our only means of defending our Parliament’s democracy from the Westminster veto”.

Speaking to journalists while visiting a nursery in Glasgow, he said he did not “know the full costs” that would be involved but admitted that “worst case scenario” figures had been provided.

Challenged to make them public, he said: “No, because I don’t go into legal advice. That, of course is provided as part of [government] legal advice in terms of what the cost of a court case may well be. But of course, at the conclusion of that court case, we'll make those figures absolutely public and absolutely transparent.”

He dismissed claims that the legal challenge was destined for failure, adding: “If the legal advice said that there is not a stateable case, the government wouldn’t take it forward.” Asked whether he would resign if the legal challenge was unsuccessful, he replied: “No.”

Lord Sumption told BBC Radio Scotland: “I think that the Scottish Government’s legal position is arguable, but I think it is weak.”

He said Section 35 of the Scotland Act allows the UK Government to block a Holyrood Bill if it “adversely affects” UK-wide laws on issues reserved to Westminster, in this case equalities.

Warning that the gender reforms could create “serious problems”, he said: “The result will be that some UK citizens, if this Bill comes into force, will have a different legal gender in different parts of the UK depending on where they happen to be.”