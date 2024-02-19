Humza Yousaf accused of hypocrisy after attacking Labour’s North Sea windfall tax plans

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, delivers a speech on the future of Scotland's energy industry in Aberdeen on Monday - ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

Humza Yousaf has been accused of “breathtaking hypocrisy” after lambasting Labour’s plans for an increased windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas.

The First Minister used a speech in Aberdeen to pledge the SNP would oppose Labour’s “aggressive” proposal to lift the energy profits levy from 75 per cent to 78 per cent, and extend it to 2029.

Arguing that the rise had caused “extreme anger” in the north-east of Scotland, he accused Sir Keir Starmer’s party of being a “wolf” in a red rosette in the area.

But the Scottish Tories accused him of “breathtaking hypocrisy” after he admitted he supported maintaining the current windfall tax.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, said “the reality is you can barely put a cigarette paper” between Labour and the SNP, with both parties “equally committed to turning off the taps in the North Sea straight away”.

Although the licensing of new developments is reserved to Westminster, SNP ministers last year announced a presumption against new oil and gas exploration as part of their energy strategy.

Mr Yousaf also lambasted the UK Government’s decision last September to grant production consent for the Rosebank field, north-west of Shetland, which is estimated to contain 500 million barrels of oil.

The energy profits levy was introduced in 2022 after global oil and gas prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scottish Tories accused the SNP of abandoning the oil and gas industry at every opportunity - GANNET77/ISTOCKPHOTO

Labour has said its plans to extend it and increase the rate to 78 per cent to generate £10.8 billion over five years to fund its green agenda.

The energy industry is expected to hold crisis talks on Tuesday to discuss the plan amid warnings that it could jeopardise 42,000 jobs.

Mr Yousaf delivered his speech in Aberdeen, the oil capital of Europe, ahead of this year’s general election in which the SNP is facing a tough fight to hold its seats in the North East.

He said: “The SNP will not let the North East go the way our coal and mining towns went under Thatcher, and that is what Labour is threatening to do.

“You cannot deliver a just transition from oil and gas – for the people and businesses that rely on it – if you squeeze the life out of the sector overnight.

“That is why the SNP will oppose Labour’s aggressive tax plans for the sector, a policy designed solely to plug the massive financial hole in plans to build new nuclear power plants in England.

‘Out of touch’

“Don’t get me wrong, we support a windfall tax, but Labour’s plans to increase this to pay for nuclear energy power plants in England, is plain wrong and will cost tens of thousands of jobs.”

But Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf is displaying breathtaking hypocrisy masquerading as a friend of Scotland’s oil and gas industry when he and the SNP have abandoned it at every opportunity.

“The SNP have a long-standing ‘presumption against’ policy on all new oil and gas licences, they oppose Rosebank, they were the first party to call for a windfall tax and it’s only a few months since Humza Yousaf was proclaiming the end of the industry in a speech in New York.”

Ian Murray, Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary, said: “Humza Yousaf’s latest position on Labour’s plans is completely incoherent and out of touch.

“Last year energy giants recorded profits of £33 billion while a third of households in Scotland were living in fuel poverty – but after a dizzying series of U-turns, it seems the SNP has decided to side with the energy giants.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.