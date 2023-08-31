Humza Yousaf accused of prioritising independence over faltering Scottish economy

Anas Sarwar says that Holyrood’s 25-year focus on social policy has come at the expense of building a stronger economy - Chris Watt

Humza Yousaf has been accused of putting Scottish independence before the economy after it shrank during his first three months as first minister.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, will on Thursday launch a major charm offensive to woo business amid widespread disillusionment with the policy agenda being pursued by Mr Yousaf’s SNP-Green government.

In a speech to a business audience in Glasgow, Mr Sarwar will argue that Holyrood’s 25-year focus on social policy has come at the expense of building a stronger economy.

Mr Sarwar will say that this approach had “let down Scottish employers, weakening our potential for growth” and argue that “the extraordinary chaos in their own parties” means the Tories and SNP are too distracted to take action.

His address comes after SNP government statistics disclosed that Scottish GDP dropped by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year, covering the period April to June. Mr Yousaf was elected First Minister on March 28.

Decline in manufacturing blamed for GDP dip

This compares with 0.2 per cent growth across the UK as a whole, with two-thirds of the fall in Scotland being blamed on a decline in manufacturing.

In another major blow to Mr Yousaf’s economic credibility, a major survey this week found fewer than one in 10 companies in Scotland think that his government understands the needs of business.

Mr Sarwar’s speech comes two days after Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, warned that current levels of public spending are unsustainable unless ministers start focusing on boosting growth.

Mr Ross unveiled his party’s new economic strategy which proposed cutting taxes to the same level as the rest of the UK. It said Scottish GDP grew at barely half the UK rate during Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure as first minister.

The Scottish Tory leader also urged SNP rebels at Holyrood disillusioned with environmental policies being pursued under their party’s coalition deal with the Greens to work with him.

Mr Yousaf will next week unveil his first programme for government since becoming First Minister, setting out his administration’s agenda for the coming year.

Neil Gray, the SNP’s wellbeing economy secretary, said: “The Scottish economy is not alone in facing extremely challenging circumstances.

“The cost of living crisis and higher interest rates are impacting on the ability of households and businesses to spend, which in turn affects the wider economy.”

