Humza Yousaf calls on Suella Braverman to resign over protests

Humza Yousaf's in-laws arrived back in Scotland last weekend after being trapped for four weeks in Gaza

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has called for the home secretary to resign after counter protesters clashed with police in London.

Suella Braverman previously branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators "hate marchers" and claimed the police were biased against right-wing marches.

Mr Yousaf accused her of "fanning the flames of division" and said her position was now "untenable".

But the prime minister said he still had "full confidence" in Ms Braverman.

The home secretary's claims that police were biased for letting the march go ahead prompted widespread criticism and calls for the prime minister to sack her.

Downing Street told BBC Scotland News its position had not changed since it commented on the row on Friday.

But pressure mounted on Ms Braverman as the Metropolitan Police said officers had faced "aggression" from counter-protesters ahead of Saturday's two-minute silence in Whitehall.

The Met later confirmed a total of 82 people had been arrested "to prevent a breach of the peace".

"They're part of a large group of counter-protesters we have been monitoring who have tried to reach the main protest march," the police statement said.

"We will continue to take action to avoid the disorder that would likely take place if that happened."

Police officers scuffle with counter protesters in London's Chinatown ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest march in London

A large crowd of people bearing St George flags was first seen walking along Embankment and shouting "England 'til I die" shortly after 10:00.

Skirmishes broke out as police attempted to stop them from reaching the Cenotaph war memorial but the group pushed through, with some shouting "let's have them" as officers hit out with batons.

The Metropolitan Police posted on social media: "While the two minutes' silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter-protesters who are in the area in significant numbers."

The force added that it would use "all the powers and tactics available to us" to prevent the counter-protesters from confronting the main march.

Ms Braverman is responsible for the government department overseeing law and order

Mr Yousaf later took to X, formerly Twitter, and said Mrs Braverman had encouraged the far-right protestors with her rhetoric.

He posted: "The far right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the police on Armistice Day.

"The Home Secretary's position is untenable. She must resign."

Protesters participated in a Pro-Palestine march at Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh

Meanwhile, thousands in Scotland are joining pro-Palestinian marches across the country.

Events are taking place in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Forres and Dumfries.

They are calling for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza but the UK government previously branded the timing of the marches as "provocative and disrespectful".