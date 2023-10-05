Humza Yousaf lauded as ‘trailblazer shaping the future’ on Time magazine cover

The magazine lists Mr Yousaf among its 'rising stars' as the first First Minister from an ethnic minority background

Humza Yousaf may have endured a nightmare start to his tenure as First Minister thanks to the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon and support for the SNP ebbing away in the polls.

But Time magazine has featured Mr Yousaf on its front cover, lauding him as one of a new generation of “trailblazers shaping the future”.

The American magazine’s new edition calls him “the new face of Scotland” and lists the 38-year-old among its “rising stars”, noting he is the first First Minister from an ethnic minority background.

Among the other “next generation leaders” featured in the magazine were actress Florence Pugh, racing driver Jamie Chadwick, drag queen Pattie Gonia and Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi.

Mr Yousaf getting his picture on the front of Time is a major publicity coup for the First Minister as he has a much lower profile outside Scotland than Ms Sturgeon.

However, the magazine’s choice of cover raised eyebrows at the Scottish Parliament, especially as it appeared only hours before an expected Labour victory in his first electoral test as SNP leader.

Labour insiders were extremely confident of winning the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in the early hours of Friday morning, overturning the SNP’s 5,230 majority from the 2019 general election.

SNP candidate Katy Loudon outside a polling station during the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The contest is seen as a key bellwether for Labour’s hopes of staging a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election, with polls suggesting that the era of SNP dominance is over.

Speculation has already started that Mr Yousaf could be ousted if the Nationalists endure a terrible Westminster election, in the hope that his successor could turn around their fortunes before the 2026 Holyrood contest.

Tweeting the Time front cover, Mr Yousaf said: “Being the first Muslim to lead a Western nation means a lot to me. I hope it also inspires others, particularly when multiculturalism is portrayed by some as a weakness.

“In Scotland, I am proud we are a welcoming nation & our diversity is seen as one of our greatest strengths.”

But Jamie Halcro Johnston, a Scottish Tory MSP, mocked the decision, saying: “Given the civil war in his party and the failing record of his government, Time’s ‘Next Generation Leader’ will be lucky if he’s even the SNP’s next election leader.”

In an accompanying article, billed as his first major interview with foreign media, Mr Yousaf appeared to blame the furore over the police investigation into the SNP’s finances for independence support stagnating.

‘Passion and dedication’

“The way we shift the dial on independence is to give people a little bit of hope, and I believe the SNP can absolutely do that,” he said.

“The challenge over the past few months, to be frank, and to be blunt, is that we’ve not been able to get cut through because of other events that have dominated the party space.”

Ms Sturgeon, her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, and Colin Beattie, the party’s former treasurer, have been arrested and released without charge pending further investigations. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Yousaf admitted he had a “tough job” in the period between the Westminster and Holyrood elections to ensure the SNP remained in power in the face of a resurgent Labour Party.

“I think there’s a job to do for us in those 12 to 15 months to make sure we’re re-earning the trust of the people of Scotland,” he said.

Mr Yousaf was nominated as one of Time’s 100 Next by Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who described him as a “young, energetic leader” who serves the Scottish people with “the passion and dedication they deserve”.

