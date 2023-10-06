Humza Yousaf has nine days to save his job

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, has been bedevilled by the legacy of Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership - Robert Perry/PA

Humza Yousaf has nine days to save both his job as First Minister and the cause of Scottish independence following the SNP’s brutal “kicking” in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

His party conference opens in Aberdeen on October 15 and delegates will expect him to spell out how he plans to stay in power and take the party into a new independence referendum after such a staggering defeat, for which he will receive most of the blame.

But while he has proved a pretty lacklustre leader, he has also been bedevilled by the legacy of Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership.

Her policy agenda, especially gender reform, alienated voters, and the mystery of the “missing £600,000” rumbles on despite a two-year police investigation.

She and her husband have been arrested and freed pending further investigation, as has the former party treasurer, but no charges have been preferred. They have denied wrongdoing.

All of these issues played their part in the SNP’s staggering loss this week, which was the culmination of several months of slumping popularity - mostly, according to opinion polls, because of Mr Yousaf’s leadership.

In contrast, Sir Keir Starmer goes into the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this weekend saying that the Rutherglen by-election result puts him on the road to Downing Street, in what is being seen as a dramatic re-boot of the Scottish political scene.

The result saw a massive 20 per cent swing to Labour, which Sir John Curtice, the election guru, said suggests the party could win more than 40 of Scotland’s 59 constituencies at next year’s general election.

Mr Yousaf said he would “reflect” on the SNP’s “disappointing result”, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in the Commons, went even further, describing it as a “bit of a kicking”.

Mr Flynn said the party would need to create enthusiasm for independence among voters once again, but added that it should not downplay the effect of this by-election defeat.

However, he denied that Mr Yousaf’s position as First Minister was in jeopardy, saying: “I don’t think that he is any trouble whatsoever.”

That said, Mr Flynn looks as good a bet as any as a challenger for Mr Yousaf’s job.

The main problem that the SNP hierarchy faces is that under Nicola Sturgeon and now Mr Yousaf, it has lost touch with its membership and activists.

Their raison d’etre is independence for Scotland, pure and simple, and officials believe that with policies such as gender reform, the leadership has lost touch with the party’s grassroots.

As a result, there is little doubt that Mr Yousaf’s best chance of winning over delegates at the Aberdeen conference will be a re-assertion of the independence cause.

But with support for independence slipping, a return to banging that drum does not seem a sure-fire route to re-uniting a party riven by in-fighting.

For one thing, it will delight Conservatives, who always fair better in Scottish elections when the constitutional argument is the main issue.

On the surface, the by-election result looked very bad for the Tories, slumping from 15 per cent of the vote to less than four per cent, causing them to lose their deposit.

But echoing remarks made by Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, there has been a “fundamental” change, and it is clear that many traditional voters voted for Labour simply to get rid of the SNP.

That is almost certain to be repeated in the upcoming elections; there is, after all, a majority of people who are opposed to independence in Scotland.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, celebrates the result - Jane Barlow/PA

What is likely to help Mr Yousaf keep his job is that unless he resigns, it would be very difficult to unseat him. He will, however, come under enormous pressure to go because of the magnitude of the by-election defeat.

Alex Neil, the former SNP cabinet minister, warned: “He must bring in a major change of policy, otherwise there will be a total annihilation of SNP MPs at next year’s general election.”

Mr Neil also said there should be a significant move to heal the party’s divisions by bringing Kate Forbes, who was runner-up to Mr Yousaf in this year’s leadership election, back into cabinet.

“He should make Kate Forbes his deputy and his finance secretary. But if this and other changes are not made immediately, forty years of SNP advances will go down the drain,” he said.

The Aberdeen conference will be attended by hundreds of delegates who contributed their hard-earned cash to £600,000 fighting fund, which they were told would be used to fight another independence referendum - one which Ms Sturgeon promised would be held on October 19, in less than two weeks’ time.

The referendum will not be held because the Supreme Court said it would be illegal. But the money has disappeared, and despite a two-year investigation, Police Scotland have not told us what happened to it.

That is just one major mystery that led to the SNP debacle of Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

