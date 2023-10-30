Humza Yousaf puts pressure on ‘tarnished’ Sturgeon by revealing he has kept pandemic messages

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, said he is ‘more than happy' to hand over messages to the public inquiry - Duncan McGlynn

Humza Yousaf has piled pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to come clean over whether she has deleted her WhatsApp messages from the pandemic after disclosing that he still has his.

The First Minister said he had retained all his messages from the period being examined by the UK and Scottish Covid public inquiries and he would finally hand them over.

Speaking after it was reported Ms Sturgeon had manually deleted her messages, he said he expected “every minister, past and present, every government official or clinical adviser to comply”.

Mr Yousaf said he also expected Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, and Sir Gregor Smith, the country’s chief medical officer, to provide their messages after it was alleged they had also been destroyed.

But Ms Sturgeon continued to refuse to confirm or deny that her messages had been wiped, with her spokesman only repeating that she had provided the inquiry with all the material that she holds

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said Mr Yousaf’s intervention “only raises more questions for himself and Nicola Sturgeon to answer”.

Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister, has refused to confirm or deny whether her text messages from the pandemic had been wiped - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Shona Robison, Deputy First Minister, is expected to make a parliamentary statement at Holyrood on Tuesday afternoon but Mr Ross said Mr Yousaf should be the one providing answers about the scandal.

Nothing would be ‘off limits’

He also wrote to Ms Sturgeon requesting a personal statement at Holyrood, saying she should clear up what had happened to her messages “as someone whose reputation is growing more and more tarnished by the day”.

In his letter to the former first minister, he highlighted an unequivocal pledge she gave in an August 2021 Covid press conference to hand over WhatsApp messages to a future public inquiry.

Challenged at the time to guarantee that all such digital material would be provided and nothing would be “off limits”, she said that “for the avoidance of doubt” she would give that assurance.

But the UK Covid Inquiry heard last week that “very few messages appear to have been retained” from key decision makers in Holyrood, despite UK ministers handing over similar material “in high volumes”.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said Mr Yousaf’s intervention ‘only raises more questions for himself and Nicola Sturgeon to answer’ - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel for the inquiry’s module on Scotland, said that “subject to one exception”, the SNP Government had provided the inquiry with “no WhatsApp or other informal messaging material”.

Sources close to the inquiry said Ms Sturgeon is among the senior SNP figures to have confirmed to the inquiry that their messages had been wiped.

Among the others alleged to have wiped their messages were Prof Leitch, Sir Gregor, Mr Yousaf, who was Health Secretary between May 2021 and March this year, and John Swinney, the former deputy first minister.

Mr Yousaf insisted this was not correct, despite having yet to comply with the inquiry’s request that he hand over the messages.

“I have kept and retained all of the WhatsApp messages and I am more than happy to hand them over to the Covid inquiry,” he told BBC Scotland News.

“Government business isn’t routinely done over WhatsApp and of course where any decisions were made they were appropriately recorded within our message management system.

“If the Covid Inquiry wants more information, needs more information, then I expect every minister, past and present, every government official or clinical adviser to comply.”

‘Operating within the bounds of the law’

Despite UK ministers having already provided their messages, Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government had insisted the inquiry make a legal order to release them to “make sure we are operating within the bounds of the law”.

The First Minister said senior Scottish Government figures were told not to delete the messages but he was unable to say whether Ms Sturgeon, Prof Leitch or Sir Gregor had wiped them anyway.

He said he could not “answer” for Ms Sturgeon, but the other two should have retained “whatever information that is relevant to the inquiry”, particularly after a do-not-destroy notice was issued.

Lawyers acting for bereaved relatives have argued that all messages should have been retained after Ms Sturgeon announced in May 2020 a Scottish public inquiry would be set up.

But Mr Yousaf insisted that would be “very difficult” and would have gone against government social media policy, which suggested the deletion of messages after 30 days.

‘Treasure trove’ of WhatsApps

He claimed that the “important thing” was whether Covid decisions were “properly recorded within our records management system”.

However, bereaved relatives have argued the messages are vital for discovering how those decisions were made, citing the “treasure trove” of details in the WhatsApps provided by UK ministers, including Boris Johnson.

‘None of this stacks up’

Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf simultaneously claims that deleting messages was government policy and that he retained his.

“None of this stacks up. That’s why it’s imperative that he’s the one answering questions on this in parliament, not his deputy, and why his predecessor must give a personal statement explaining her actions.”

Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman said: “Nicola will continue to provide all information requested by the inquiry that she holds and will continue to co-operate fully with both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries.

“She has recently submitted her third written statement to the UK inquiry – running to around 200 pages – and expects to give oral evidence again next year when she will answer all questions put to her.”

