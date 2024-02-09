Humza Yousaf rearranges SNP deck chairs as the iceberg looms

Kate Forbes, runner-up in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister of Scotland, was said to be non-committal when asked if she wanted a job in Humza Yousaf’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

However, I’m sure that this God-fearing former finance minister is too polite to say what she really thought about that prospect. I think that if you substituted “you must be joking” for non-committal you’d be closer to the mark.

Such soundings that are possible in the secret state that now passes for the SNP government suggest that no attempt was made by Yousaf to enlist Forbes to add a bit of sparkle to his beleaguered administration. But even if he had approached her, those who know Forbes better than me insist that she would have refused.

And so the normal rearranging of the deck chairs, which occurs in every government that’s heading for the iceberg, took place. A bunch of largely lacklustre ministers swapped jobs with each other while their boss hoped that something – anything – might turn up to lighten the gloom.

That gloom had been intensified by the entirely expected, if belated, resignation of health minister Michael Matheson over his pathetic attempt to hang onto his job after he’d tried to have the taxpayer pay the £11,000 bill that had been run up watching football matches on his parliamentary iPad.

But total darkness didn’t really descend until everyone, including even most SNP activists and voters, recalled how much and how often Yousaf had stuck by and made excuses for his errant ministerial pal. It was crystal clear that he’d shown not a shred of judgment.

So, there’s surely absolutely no reason why Forbes would wish to join such an unhappy band, even if her presence around that Bute House cabinet table would be a major boost for Yousaf.

Joanna Cherry, the SNP MP for Edinburgh South West, and long-time critic of Nicola Sturgeon has written that Yousaf’s best chance of rescuing his government would be “to put clear blue water” between himself and Sturgeon. An approach to Forbes would certainly be seen in that light.

But as the candidate who was always seen as Sturgeon’s choice to succeed her, Yousaf has, in the 11 months that he’s been First Minister, shown little appetite for distancing himself from his mentor. Indeed, he consistently and repeatedly praised her record and stoutly defended her against the severe criticism that came her way following evidence at the Covid Inquiry that she’d destroyed all her WhatsApp messages.

And would he really fancy someone serving in his cabinet who’s as popular and talented as Kate Forbes and who’s widely reckoned to be an alternative first minister? I think not.

As far as the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is concerned, her best political option would seem to be to play it long and accept the verdict of many of her supporters that the present SNP government shows little sign of being on top of the task ahead of it.

Sooner or later it will one day crash and burn and then this Dingwall Academy and Cambridge University-educated chartered accountant may well find the post of first minister falling into her lap.

