Humza Yousaf urged to shelve ‘costly and complex’ wealth tax plan

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, has said that ‘we shouldn’t rule wealth taxes off the table’ - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

Humza Yousaf should shelve proposals to impose a wealth tax to fill a £1 billion black hole in the Scottish Government’s finances because it would be “costly and complex”, experts have warned.

Last week, Mr Yousaf, the First Minister, said “we shouldn’t rule wealth taxes off the table” in the forthcoming Scottish budget because of “extraordinary pressures” on the Government’s finances.

In particular, he cited a recent Scottish Trades Union Congress report that proposed raising £1.4 billion per year by imposing a one per cent annual tax on wealth, including property, pension pots and possessions such as jewellery and art.

But the Chartered Institute of Taxation warned that he would be acting unlawfully if he tried to impose a national tax because it would be beyond Holyood’s powers.

The institute said any wealth tax would have to be a local levy, with councils responsible for working out “who and what is to be taxed” and how that would be collected and enforced.

Even if this was possible, the institute said it could be expensive for local authorities and “would not offer a quick fix solution” to the immediate shortfall in the Scottish budget.

Shona Robison, the SNP finance secretary, admitted in May that the Scottish Government’s day-to-day spending “could outstrip our funding” by £1 billion in 2024/25, rising to £1.9 billion in 2027/28.

SNP would need Westminster agreement

Mr Yousaf said a wealth tax would help him afford extra spending on tackling poverty after campaigners said they were “bitterly disappointed” at his first Programme for Government since becoming First Minister.

If imposed on wealth above a £1 million threshold, the STUC estimated that the levy would affect 12 per cent of Scottish households, each of which would pay an average £8,000 per year.

But Christopher Thorpe, a technical officer at the Chartered Institute of Taxation, said: “Any wealth tax would need to be introduced as a local tax, because the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to introduce new national taxes on its own.

“Holyrood would need Westminster’s agreement, and that is not a given. Even if a locally focused wealth tax was considered, this in itself could be costly and complex and would not offer a quick-fix solution.”

Mr Thorpe said councils could find it challenging to set up, collect and enforce such a tax at a time when they “are already finding their resources under pressure”.

Instead, he argued that the SNP-Green coalition might be better off looking at taxes already under its control, with council tax the most obvious choice because it “incorporates an element of wealth in the form of property values”.

Possible sale of government buildings

The Scottish Government has published proposals that would see bills in the top four council tax bands rise by between 7.5 per cent and 22.5 per cent.

But Ms Robison told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “We’re very, very aware that households are struggling, we’re very aware that we need to proceed with caution and we need to look at these things in the round.”

With many civil servants working from home, the Finance Secretary suggested that some government buildings could be sold or leased off to raise funds instead.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government believes that the power to tax wealth should be devolved to the Scottish Parliament. This would mean that the taxation of wealth could be redesigned to work effectively in a modern, Scottish-specific context.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.