Humza Yousaf should watch out for this Scottish Tory rising star

A brand new Scottish Tory star barged into the bizarre parallel universe occupied by new First Minister Humza Yousaf on Tuesday to remind everyone that his so-called plans for the future are not what’s dominating the thoughts of Scottish voters.

Meghan Gallacher is Douglas Ross’s deputy and was standing in for him for the first time in tackling any SNP leader, and wasted no time in highlighting the shambles of his party and government and by insisting that it’s the criminal investigation by Police Scotland into the SNP’s finances that’s at the top of the voter’s priorities.

Tuesday’s Holyrood proceedings were strange even by that place’s odd ways, in that at the height of a probe by a team of detectives into how the SNP is run, we were asked to focus, instead, on a pie-in-the-sky list of “maybes” by Yousaf.

In an assembly which never seems to believe that it’s really a proper parliament, there was some initial reluctance among opposition parties about intruding into what was seen as the private grief of the SNP.

Not Ms Gallacher. The 31-year-old, mother of a nine-month-old daughter, and former John Lewis customer relations manager, went straight for the jugular, saying that Yousaf had made his policy statement when “scandal continued to engulf his party”, before adding: “The SNP is in total meltdown.”

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood

Considering that its two most senior officials, chief executive Peter Murrell, husband of Nicola Sturgeon, and treasurer Colin Beattie, a close associate of Nicola Sturgeon, have both been arrested by police as “suspects” in their investigation about what happened to a missing £600,000 war chest donated by members, this was a pretty accurate reflection of the SNP’s current state.

Gallacher also focussed firmly on Sturgeon’s role, saying that leaked video footage had revealed that the former first minister had tried to shut down scrutiny of her party’s finances months before the police investigation began.

Yousaf attempted a riposte by saying that it was “brave” of Gallacher to talk of propriety when the Tory Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister were under investigation by the Commons standards commission. But he chose to ignore the fact, which everyone else is aware of, that his party is at the centre of a massive police investigation unlike - as far as we’re aware - the Tories.

And his attempt at humour fell on stony ground when he insisted that he’d rather be working for the people of Scotland than to “languish in opposition”. How long before he begins that “languish” is a matter of some debate in the watering holes of Holyrood.

The other opposition parties took their lead from the Tory deputy leader, with Labour’s Anas Sarwar saying that the SNP was “mired in scandal, mired in division”. And he added that the crisis now afflicting the SNP was an indication of how they govern Scotland.

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton insisted that the new First Minister’s attempted re-launch had been “utterly torpedoed” by events outside the parliament.

It was an arrogance entirely reminiscent of his predecessor that persuaded Yousaf to believe that he could present what he proudly boasted was his “programme for government” to the Scottish Parliament when the only people really interested in his party right now are the best brains of Police Scotland.

Gallacher cut through the strange “business as usual” tone the SNP is seeking to adopt by accusing Yousaf of failing to suspend his former mentors until the police investigation is completed.

Sturgeon was his principal mentor but there has been no sign of her, or her husband or Colin Beattie, being suspended. Not yet, anyway.