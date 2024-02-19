Hundreds access help in scheme for diverse groups

A pilot scheme to "bridge the gap" between ethnically diverse communities and mainstream services has seen hundreds disclose cases of domestic abuse.

Barriers like language, stigma and shame can stand in the way of some victims accessing support, according to the Cleveland Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC).

Grassroots groups led sessions aimed at breaking down some of those barriers in a project funded by the OPCC.

As a result, 200 disclosures of abuse were made along with dozens of referrals to domestic abuse, mental health and safeguarding services.

'Strong relationships'

The OPCC worked with Catalyst Stockton, which helps charities, on the scheme which saw £30,000 distributed to seven organisations.

Fear of speaking to "authority figures" due to experiences in their home countries, the feeling local services were "not for them" and perceptions of safeguarding services in the UK all contributed to under-representation, the OPCC said.

Sessions run by different groups built on existing trusted relationships to break down barriers and encourage engagement with support services.

PCC Steve Turner said the results showed the benefit of reaching under-represented communities via the networks they already use.

He added: "This pilot was an experiment to explore how we could ensure people from ethnically diverse communities were better supported through our domestic abuse services.

"It makes total sense that we utilise the fantastic grassroots organisations who already have strong relationships with Cleveland’s diverse communities."

Jon Carling, chief executive of Catalyst, said: "The number of people safeguarded speaks for itself and shows the huge difference working in partnership can make to people's lives."

