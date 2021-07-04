Hundreds of Afghan troops flee across border to escape Taliban offensive

Ben Farmer
·3 min read
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Hundreds of Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan as the Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum with the fall of 10 districts in Badakhshan province.

The militants on Sunday night appeared poised to move on the provincial capital, as well as the centre of neighbouring Takhar province, after demoralised and poorly equipped Afghan troops either surrendered or retreated.

More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed the border to escape the advance, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said.

Others fled to Badakhshan's capital of Faizabad, where unconfirmed video footage shared on social media appeared to show crowds of people thronging a commercial plane leaving the city.

The loss of districts which were once a bastion of the Northern Alliance who fought the Taliban in the late 1990s is the latest reverse for an Afghan government which has appeared in disarray as American troops withdraw.

Government and anti-Taliban leaders were on Sunday night holding emergency talks after the inroads into one of the last regions then to hold out against the Taliban's regime. The area has remained a rich recruiting ground for the Afghan army.

"Unfortunately, the majority of the districts were left to the Taliban without any fight," Mohib-ul Rahman, a provincial council member, told AP. In the last three days, 10 districts fell to the Taliban, eight without a fight, he said.

The United Nations on Saturday told other aid agencies that it would start drawing down staff from Faizabad.

Dozens of rural districts have fallen since Joe Biden began the closing stages of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban to capture large amounts of arms and equipment.

All major towns and cities remain under government control, but the speed of the collapse has alarmed Washington and its Nato allies, who fear it will become an unstoppable cascade of Taliban victories.

Afghan officials say they have conducted temporary retreats from some districts and intend to retake them later.

Badakhshan was the home province of former President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011. The former president also led Afghanistan's Jamiat-e-Islami, which was the party of famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, killed by a suicide bomber two days before the 9/11 attacks in America.

His son, Salahuddin Rabbani, now part of the current High Council for National Reconciliation, in a May interview told the Telegraph that America had undermined Afghanistan by cutting a deal with the Taliban and not including the government. He said the Taliban appeared to have no intention of negotiating with the government.

He said at the time: “The Americans are leaving. We cannot do much about it. Was it responsible or not? I think we can see the situation, the circumstances. At what time are they withdrawing? At a time when negotiations are going nowhere.”

The Taliban on Sunday also took the district of Panjwayi in Kandahar, where government forces have been under siege in the district centre for weeks.

The Pentagon has said it will continue to give funding and advice to the Afghan forces once US troops leave, as well as fix its small fleet of planes and helicopters. But the swift Taliban advances have led US intelligence assessments to cut the government's chances of survival, with analysts now predicting the government could fall within six to 12 months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine sparks fury with plans to make female soldiers march in heels at military parade

    Ukraine's defense ministry is insisting on the footwear for women troops - many of whom have seen combat - to celebrate 30 years of independence.

  • Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

    More than a million people on Sunday began planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state, part of an annual mass tree planting campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations swarmed riverbanks, farms, forests, schools and government buildings, planting saplings at designated spots. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects has placed greater stress on the land.

  • Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water

    In the dim light just after dawn, Bill Blubaugh parks his Des Moines Water Works pickup truck, grabs a dipper and a couple plastic bottles and walks down a boat ramp to the Raccoon River, where he scoops up samples from a waterway that cuts through some of the nation’s most intensely farmed land. Each day the utility analyzes what’s in those samples and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa’s capital city and its suburbs. Water Works for years has tried to force or cajole farmers upstream to reduce the runoff of fertilizer that leaves the rivers with sky-high nitrate levels but lawsuits and legislative lobbying have failed.

  • Afghan troops flee to neighbouring countries as Taliban continue advance

    Former Soviet nations of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have offered shelter to at least 200 Afghan government troops fleeing from border clashes with the Taliban which is making sweeping gains in the area amid the US military withdrawal. The US and the UK are preparing to end their 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan while some of Central Asia’s impoverished nations are bracing for spillover from unrest. Hundreds of Taliban fighters were killed in fierce battles with government forces across severa

  • Government to target Chinese investors at green summit

    Ministers will woo big-spending Chinese investors at a global summit in October as Britain attempts to strengthen post-Brexit ties with the authoritarian state. Sources said representatives from the world’s second biggest economy would attend the Global Investment Summit at London’s Science Museum. Their presence among up to 200 of the world’s top investors comes despite concerns over human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province. The latest pivot towards China comes as ho

  • Lithuania declares state of emergency due to migration surge from Belarus

    Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants over the last few days from Belarus, AP reports.The big picture: Lithuania’s Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said Friday that the decision is not because of an increased threat to the country, but to implement a more robust system to handle migrants who are entering. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“It’s very important to have a legal system and instruments ... to be able to swift

  • Chinese astronauts make first spacewalk outside new station

    Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 15-meter-long (50-foot-long) robotic arm. Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

  • Biden wants military commanders out of the process for investigating sexual assault cases

    The move would be a major change in how the military handles sexual crimes by removing the cases from the military hierarchy

  • U.S. looks into having 3 Central Asian states take in at-risk Afghans -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is exploring having three Central Asian countries temporarily take in thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces and face threats from the Taliban now that American troops are withdrawing after 20 years, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. They said Washington is in talks with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan about letting in the at-risk Afghan citizens. Two of the sources were U.S. officials and all requested anonymity.

  • China Blocks Didi From App Stores Days After Mega U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing, dealing a major blow to a ride-hailing giant that just days ago pulled off one of the largest U.S. initial public offerings of the past decade.The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the ban Sunday, citing serious violations on Didi Global Inc.’s collection and usage of personal information, without elaborating. That unusually swift decision came two days after the regulator said it was starting a cyb

  • Some Chinese shun grueling careers for 'low-desire life'

    Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.” Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life." Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • US lobster fisheries anxious over upcoming whale protections

    The profitable U.S. lobster fishery will soon have to contend with new rules designed to protect an endangered species of whale, and that could necessitate major changes for people in the industry. The federal government is working on new rules designed to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales, which number only about 360. One of the threats the whales face is entanglement in ropes that connect to lobster and crab traps in the ocean.

  • China marks Communist Party centennial with warning from Xi

    As tension runs high in Hong Kong, Thursday marked 24 years of the former British colony's return to China, and one year since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to months of unrest and challenge to its authority. In stark contrast to the mood in Hong Kong, Beijing has been in a celebratory mode, with patriotic shows, military flybys and cannon salutes to memorialize the founding of the Communist Party 100 years ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in front of tens of thousands gathered in Tiananmen Square that foreign powers attempting to bully his country will "get their heads bashed" and that they'll be met with a "great wall of steel."

  • Crews tried but couldn't stop the Lava fire before it became California's worst of 2021 so far

    'This fire stayed very small,' said Adrienne Freeman, spokeswoman for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest about the Lava fire. 'Until it didn't.'

  • Why the Trump Organization indictment 'feels a bit like charging Al Capone' with tax evasion

    Why the Trump Organization indictment 'feels a bit like charging Al Capone' with tax evasion

  • No homophobic chant as more than 53,000 fans watch Mexico dominate at Coliseum

    The biggest crowd to attend a sporting event in Los Angeles since the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day 2020 cheered on Mexico to a 4-0 win over Nigeria.

  • Chinese astronauts take first spacewalk at new orbital station

    Two Chinese astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China's new space station core module Tianhe to set up equipment on a 15-meter robotic arm.State of play: Astronauts Liu Boming's and Tang Hongbo's spacewalk was streamed on local media. They were supported by a third crew member, Nie Haisheng, who stayed inside the cabin. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLiu and Tang spent seven hours outside of the station, AP re

  • 'Saddam Hussein's god-awful, gaudy palace': Biden recalls naturalization ceremony in Iraq before Fourth of July

    President Joe Biden recalled attending a naturalization ceremony in Iraq for U.S. troops during a White House event celebrating a new batch of immigrant citizens before Independence Day.

  • FBI begins arresting individuals who attacked reporters on Jan. 6

    The Justice Department has begun arresting individuals who attacked reporters or damaged their equipment during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reports.The big picture: The government's crackdown against attacks on reporters marks a changing of the tide, where journalists are starting to feel that there is some renewed protection after a year of attacks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Justice Department said last month tha