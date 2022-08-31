Hundreds of animals abandoned amid cost of living crisis in Bristol

The RSPCA fear more animals will be abandoned due to the cost of living crisis.

More than 170 pets have been abandoned in Bristol between January and July, a 14% increase from last year.

The animal welfare charity worries the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis will see even more animals given up in 2022.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said there was "never an excuse to abandon an animal".

Last year the charity saw 235 animals abandoned in Bristol but fear this year will see that number topped.

Recently an 8ft boa constrictor was rescued from bins in Lawrence Weston after a member of the public made the unusual find and called police.

Mr Murphy said the charity sees "unthinkable and heart breaking" cases of animal abandonment "every single day".

He added: "We understand sometimes the unexpected can happen - the pandemic and cost of living crisis proved that - but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal.

"There are always other options for anyone who has fallen on hard times and can no longer afford to keep their pet."

The number of animals being dumped is on the rise nationally with a 17% increase from 2020 to 2021 and a 24% increase so far in 2022.

A recent report by the RSPCA and the Scottish SPCA showed the cost of living crisis is the most urgent threat to pet welfare.

The Animal Kindness Index showed 78% of pet owners think the cost of living will impact their animals, almost seven out of 10 (68%) expressing concern the cost of care was increasing, and a fifth (19%) worried about how they will afford to feed their pets.

