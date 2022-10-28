Hundreds of anti-fascists march in Mussolini's birthplace

1
PAOLO SANTALUCIA and LUCA BRUNO
·3 min read

PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — About 1,000 anti-fascists celebrated the anniversary of the 1944 liberation of Benito Mussolini’s birthplace Friday, as scattered fascist nostalgics quietly marked the 100th anniversary of the March on Rome that brought the Italian dictator to power in a bloodless coup.

An organization representing partisans who fought to free Italy from fascism and Nazi occupiers during World War II organized the march down the main street in Predappio, where Mussolini was born and buried. They were joined by trade unionists and left-wing politicians.

“I owe this to my parents and to all those people who gave us freedom, and I mean the partisans,'' Daniela Vicchi, the daughter of a partisan, said during the march.

Italy’s uneasy reckoning with its fascist past was under extra scrutiny as the dual anniversaries coincided this year with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni's first week as head of the first postwar government led by a party with neo-fascist roots.

Meloni has sought to distance her Brothers of Italy party from its more radical, nostalgic wing. At the same time, neo-fascist parties have been part of the Italian political landscape throughout the postwar period despite Mussolini’s disastrous colonial adventure in Africa and racial laws that persecuted Jews and sent thousands to their deaths in the Holocaust.

In a sign of that uneasy coexistence, organizers of the anti-fascist march placed security outside souvenir shops that sell Mussolini memorabilia in his Emilia Romagna birth and burial place, which has become a place of pilgrimage for far-right adherents who see the dictator executed in 1945 as a modernizing force in 20th century Italy.

The National Association of Partisans annual event marking Predappio’s World War II liberation conveniently prevents fascist nostalgics from commemorating the March on Rome in the town that day. Their event is scheduled for Sunday, when thousands are expected to march from the center of town to Mussolini’s crypt.

But that didn’t stop Mussolini admirers from visiting Predappio on Friday, about 50 of whom waited in line to pay their respects in front of the defunct dictator’s grave.

“Without the vote of fascists, Meloni would not be at the government. I can say this loud and clear," said Ferdinando Polegatto, who drove all the way from Sequals to bring flowers to the tomb of Mussolini.

Mussolini’s great-granddaughters, Orsola and Vittoria Mussolini, also were on hand Friday to open an exhibit titled “100 Years of History between Revolution and Counter-Revolution.” Promotional material says the exhibit aims to tell the story of the Mussolini family “and above all the man who indelibly marked Italian history.” Both women declined to comment.

A traditionalist Catholic priest, the Rev. Giulio Tam, celebrated a Mass in Mussolini’s crypt, and later lamented the liberal changes in Italian society that some citizens fear Meloni might undermine as premier.

“The main thing we must consider 100 years after the March on Rome is what Benito Mussolini did and what happened after 1945.'' Tam said. “What was the progress that was brought? If we look at the laws that were approved after 1945, we see laity, secularism, atheism, divorce, abortion, now they are talking about giving equal value" to same-marriage marriages.

____

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's fascist past under scrutiny a century after putsch

    Italy’s failure to come to terms with its fascist past has become evident as it prepares to mark the 100th anniversary Friday of the March on Rome that brought totalitarian dictator Benito Mussolini to power, a milestone that coincides with the country's first postwar government led by a party with a neo-fascist roots taking office. The symbolism looks troubling: Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party retains the emblem of a flame used by the fascists; her party's co-founder, Ignazio La Russa, whose middle name is Benito and whose home office is awash in fascist memorabilia, was elected speaker of Parliament’s upper house. Meloni has tried to distance Brothers of Italy from its neo-fascist roots.

  • Kosovo backs off from Serb car plate rule after West warnings

    Kosovo said it will delay a rule to confiscate cars owned by ethnic Serbs who refuse to use local car plates following criticism by Western countries that such a move may aggravate ethnic tensions. Kosovo has attempted a few times this year to require its Serb minority to change their old car plates that date before 1999 when Kosovo was still part of Serbia. The last deadline was Nov. 1 when around 10,000 motorists had to switch their old car registrations.

  • NBA begins new season with trio of $5 billion franchises

    The NBA will tip off a new season Tuesday night with three franchises worth more than $5 billion. Based on Forbes’ most recent list of the most valuable NBA franchises, the New York Knicks lead the pack with a $5.8 billion valuation, a 16% increase from the previous season.

  • Canada sanctions more Russians, offers bonds for Ukraine

    Canada's government announced Friday it is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine and issuing bonds that individuals can purchase to support the Ukrainian government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the group being sanctioned includes leaders of Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and six energy sector entities. “As Russia continues its illegal and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, Canada will continue to support the Ukrainian government and people,” Trudeau said in a statement.

  • The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded

    The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

  • How A Woman Who Was Sexually Assaulted By A Man She Met Online Helped Put Him In Prison For Life

    After matching on a dating site and texting for a week, Kelly says she met her date for a drink in a public place. But the worst thing she could imagine happened when he walked her to her car. Kelly was dragged, thrown into her date’s vehicle, and raped. Kelly says she reported the rape, but police convinced her not to press charges. Then, two years after she was attacked, authorities in Atlanta called her to testify after the same man assaulted someone else. “At the end of it, he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences,” says Kelly in the video above. This episode of Dr. Phil, “Dating App Horror Stories,” airs Thursday. And later, are dating apps addictive? Dr. Phil talks to Nancy Jo Sales, the writer and director of the HBO documentary “Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age,” who says dating apps are too dangerous and need to change because there are too many scams, catfishers, and assaults. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Dating App Nightmare: College Student Strangled, Stabbed, And Nearly Killed By Man He Met Online TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have an outrageous story that will shock Dr. Phil?

  • Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

    Rome City HallROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri quickly had them torn

  • Learn About Toussaint Louverture: The Architect of Haiti's Freedom

    Haiti deserves praise for becoming the world’s first Black republic in 1804.

  • Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location

    Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday, an archaeological team working there located what they believe to be the prison camp's exterior security fence.

  • King Tut and his treasures come alive for a high-def age

    A new exhibit celebrating the ancient pharaoh King Tut is about to land in several cities with a very modern twist — taking a digital look at the boy king for the Instagram age. Not a single golden treasure or artifact from the tomb is on view at “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience." Instead, high-resolution digital projections of Tutankhamun's world are splashed along high walls and floors as visitors walk through nine galleries that chart his life, death and times. “Beyond King Tut" opens Friday in New York City and is already open in Washington, D.C., with openings in Los Angeles and Vancouver planned for Nov. 4, and plans for Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and San Francisco.

  • Why the ‘Jewish treachery’ of All Quiet On the Western Front drove Joseph Goebbels mad

    In December 1930, Joseph Goebbels led an attack against the landmark anti-war film, All Quiet on the Western Front. Based on the controversial, hugely successful novel by Erich Maria Remarque, a First World War veteran, it depicts the bleak, traumatising reality for Germans in the trenches. In the story, a group of school chums enlist – all hyped up on the glory of war – and perish one-by-one.

  • Archaeologists Just Discovered a 400-Year-Old Swedish Warship Wreck. Now What?

    Purposefully sunk in 1659, the location of Äpplet was lost, but recently discovered near Stockholm

  • Richmond to remove last Confederate statue after court battle

    Court rules city can take down statue of Confederate general AP Hill

  • 'We finally found it': Evidence of Revolutionary War POW camp site in York County unearthed

    For years, archeologists and volunteers have sought evidence of the site of Camp Security, a Revolutionary War POW camp. Now, they found it.

  • A SouthCoast author started writing letters to famous people. Here's who wrote back.

    Mel Yokin's new book is a collection of letters that started more than 60 years ago.

  • This World War II Shipwreck Is Leaking Dangerous Toxins Into the Ocean

    “The general public is often quite interested in shipwrecks because of their historical value, but the potential environmental impact of these wrecks is often overlooked.”

  • On this day in history, Oct. 28, 1886, Statue of Liberty unveiled to the US

    The Statue of Liberty was officially revealed to the world Oct. 28, 1886, in New York City's harbor, which affirmed the friendship between France and America.

  • The story of the maroons is another gap in Savannah's history. Let's find ways to tell it.

    Abercorn Island was once home to two communities of escaped slaves, who are widely known as maroons. Let's bring them out of the shadows of history.

  • On this day in history, Oct. 27, 1858, Teddy Roosevelt, American titan, is born in New York City

    President Theodore Roosevelt was born in New York City on Oct. 27, 1858, and went on to live a giant life as war hero and youngest U.S. president, with a legacy that still impacts the nation.