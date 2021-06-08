Hundreds arrested in FBI-led global organized crime sting using messaging app

An FBI-led sting using an encrypted messaging app has resulted in the arrests of hundreds of suspected organized crime figures around the world, authorities in Australia announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Authorities decided to use the AN0M messaging app to track suspects globally in an investigation called Operation Ironside after Aussie police officers and FBI agents came up with idea while having some after-work beers in 2018, according to Australian police.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said at a briefing Tuesday that suspected "Australian mafia, Asian crime syndicates," drug traffickers and members of outlawed motorcycle gangs, were among 224 people arrested in the country.

Hundreds other suspects were arrested in raids in places including the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, Germany and New Zealand — 18 countries in all, and more arrests were expected.

What they did: Authorities said they tracked some 25 million messages in real-time after working out how to decrypt them — monitoring discussions planned executions, massive drug importations and money laundering.

Authorities said Australian fugitive Hakan Ayik, a suspected major drug trafficker, unknowingly helped the sting by recommending the app to associates after being given a device pre-loaded with AN0M, which was sold on the black market.

The suspects were "very brazen" because the app was encrypted, with "no attempt to hide behind any kind of codified kind of conversation," according to Kershaw.

By the numbers: Authorities said they prevented one planned mass shooting by an organized crime syndicate in an Australian suburb and 21 murder plots, as they seized over 3 tons of drugs and AU$45 million ($35 million) in cash and assets.

The sting was the largest operation of its kind in Australia, involving some 4,000 officers, with about 9,000 law enforcement involved globally.

What they're saying: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the briefing the operation "has struck a heavy blow against organized crime ... one that will echo around organized crime around the world."

Kershaw said at the news conference that the FBI "had the lead on this," while Aussie police "provided the technical capability to decrypt those messages."

"Some of the best ideas come over a couple of beers," he added.

What to watch: The FBI and its European counterpart Europol will announce their own findings later Tuesday, said Anthony Russo, FBI legal attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Australia.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

