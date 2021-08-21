Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia lockdown protests

·2 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — More than 250 people who were protesting coronavirus lockdowns in Australia were arrested Saturday and many faced fines for defying health orders, authorities said.

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests, which took place in multiple cities nationwide. The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne. Many were organized by people in encrypted online chat groups.

Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on their social interactions.

Despite those measures, Sydney's New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday. Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant.

Protestors say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.

In Melbourne, a crowd of about 4,000 mostly unmasked protesters let off flares, yelled and blasted music in the central city. Victoria state police arrested 218 people and issued more than 200 fines, each for more than 5,400 Australian dollars ($3,850).

Six Victoria state police officers were hospitalized and three people remained in custody for allegedly assaulting police. Officers used pepper spray on several people, saying in a statement they were left with no choice.

In New South Wales state, police said they arrested 47 people and fined more than 260 in relation to protests across the state. They also issued 137 tickets after stopping around 38,000 cars that were approaching the city.

New South Wales state police said a 32-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an officer was arrested and they expected to file charges. The officer was taken to an area hospital for head and neck injuries, authorities said.

New South Wales Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said police expected to identify more people through CCTV and social media footage.

More than 2,000 people also gathered in Brisbane City Botanic Gardens to rally against the lockdown and vaccine measures, although Queensland state police said they didn't make any arrests.

“Wake up sheeple,” read one sign at the Brisbane protest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian police arrested hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday and seven officers were hospitalised as a result of clashes, as the country saw its highest ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. Mounted police used pepper spray in Melbourne to break up crowds of more than 4,000 surging toward police lines, while smaller groups of protesters were prevented from congregating in Sydney by a large contingent of riot police. Victoria state police said that they arrested 218 people in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Covid: Australian police clash with anti-lockdown protesters

    Hundreds of people are arrested after rallies against lockdown measures in Melbourne and Sydney.

  • A California airport was partially locked down after a man breached security to drive around an airfield and then hid in a ceiling, police said

    An unidentified man drove around a secured area at John Wayne Airport and then hid in a ceiling, the Sheriff's Dept said. He was later arrested.

  • Protesters clash with police in Australia

    (melbourne aerial footage Edit No: 6005)Australian police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters on Saturday.In Melbourne, officers were seen pepper-spraying a crowd of thousands as they swarmed police lines.Seven police officers were hospitalized and hundreds of demonstrators were arrested.The scuffles came after state Premier Daniel Andrews expanded a lockdown in Melbourne to the entire state of Victoria.Police there vowed to hand out fines of $3,900 to those they could identify as having taken part in the protests. (upsound, Sydney protests PROTESTER BEING PUSHED TO GROUND AND HANDCUFFED BY POLICE OFFICERS Edit No: 6003)Elsewhere in Sydney, riot police broke up a planned anti-lockdown march in the city centre and took several people into custody. (health officials, press conference)The unrest came as the country reported its highest ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.Most of the nearly 900 cases reported across Australia on Saturday were found in Sydney, the epicenter of the Delta variant-fueled outbreak.The country's health minister Brad Hazzard described the situation in New South Wales as "very serious" and urged people to get vaccinated."There is no time now to be selfish, it's time to think of the broader community and your families. If you are actually spreading the virus, you could be responsible for people's deaths." (Edit No: 4004, Source: NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE / NINE NETWORK, 6. VARIOUS OF POLICE OFFICER CONDUCTING COMPLIANCE CHECK OF HOMES (FACE BLURRED AT SOURCE)Australia is battling its third wave of infections, which began in Sydney in mid-June.Officials in New South Wales said on Saturday that nearly a hundred people were active in their communities whilst infected with COVID-19.And that there have been a number of breaches of public health orders that have slowed efforts to curtail the outbreak.

  • Asia extends lockdowns, adds curbs to fight surge in Delta infections

    In Australia's biggest city of Sydney, 2 million residents, or roughly 40% of its population, face curfew https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/sydney-covid-19-lockdown-be-extended-until-sept-end-2021-08-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. next week, along with limits on exercise. "I asked health and police to work together, to give me a final list of what we can throw at this, to leave no shadow of a doubt as to how serious we are," Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of Sydney's home state of New South Wales, told reporters. The state, which is Australia's most populous, reported 644 new infections on Friday, while southeastern Victoria state, home to Melbourne, recorded 55, as authorities there warned of a risk the outbreak could slip out of control.

  • Opinion | Why a Debt Relief Program for Farmers Matters for Racial Equity in America

    A federal program to redress discrimination against nonwhite farmers ought to pass constitutional muster, and has profound implications for government efforts to promote racial equity.

  • Parents charged after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

    The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was thrown into the Florida Everglades and drowned when his family's pickup truck blew a tire last year have been charged in his death.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Remains Under Pressure As Dollar Tests New Highs

    Silver is heading towards the support level at $22.90.

  • Delta, Fed dominate economic conversation as stocks jump, oil drops

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stocks recovered ground on Friday despite concerns about economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases, which continued to take its toll on oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.19%. The Fed is likely to dominate the economic conversation next week as well with an annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

  • Car renter taken for a ride: NJ native says Avis repoed vehicle without warning

    Tarikh Campbell, a Teaneck, NJ native now of Massachusetts, says he is seeking proper redress from the car rental giant after the weeklong ordeal.

  • Police clash with protesters in Melbourne

    Aerial views showed protesters breaking through police lines and being met with pepper spray, as they continued to march through the city streets.Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday expanded a lockdown in that city to the entire state as he reported 61 new locally acquired cases.At least 39 of the new Victoria cases were active in community while infectious, raising concerns over officials' ability to gain control over the outbreak. Eighteen people were in hospital, eight in intensive care and six on ventilators.Australia's COVID-19 numbers are still relatively low compared to other developed countries, with just over 43,000 cases and 978 deaths, but the latest outbreak has seen a significant resurgence in cases.

  • New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected

    Of the 21 new cases, 18 are in the largest city, Auckland, and three in the capital, Wellington. Ardern on Friday extended the lockdown for the country of 5.1 million until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak widened beyond the two key cities. "One of the things that we've learned from New South Wales is that the virus can continue to spread during lockdown," Ardern said of an outbreak in neighbouring Australia's most-populous state.

  • Patrick Mahomes has extended work, but an average night at best

    It’s preseason. It doesn’t matter. But it’s all we have to look at and talk about until the regular season begins. For Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we looked at a total of 33 snaps in three drives on Friday night against the Cardinals. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns, and [more]

  • GRAND SLAM PICK 'EM $25K JACKPOT: AUG 21st MLB

    The NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a $25K jackpot free-to-play MLB game, Grand Slam Pick 'Em! Download and check out Vaughn's attempt at $25K! (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Lizzo says she smells 'better’ after she stopped using deodorant

    Lizzo is putting her two cents into the hygiene conversation.

  • Former Chicago police officer sentenced to nearly 6 years for lying to get search warrants

    A former Chicago police officer who was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for lying to judges to get search warrants so he and his partner could steal drugs and money has been officially fired from the department.

  • Spelman College Faculty Protest Against In Person Classes As Delta Variant Concerns Grow

    Professors at Spelman College are now refusing to teach in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns.

  • Rail union suspends planned London strikes after talks

    A planned strike by London underground train drivers has been suspended after progress was made in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said on Friday. "We remain in dispute and will be engaging in further discussions with a view to reaching a settlement," the RMT's General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement. London's transport operator had warned customers that the strike planned between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27 would cause major disruption across the network.

  • Open Your Eyes: Why Candid Photography Is Under Threat

    Often, we fail to see an issue until it happens. Though the reality is, the signs were always there that a problem was about to come. The law protects candid photography and our right to document in public spaces. It allows us to make images, even if those around us don't want us to. But events in recent years could be a sign that the future of candid photography isn't secure. And if we don't treat this as a critical situation, the right to do what we love and need, may disappear.

  • Auburn coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

    Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn't experiencing symptoms. The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices.