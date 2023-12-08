Hundreds arrive at RI Convention Center ahead of historic Army-Navy game at Gillette

PROVIDENCE – More than 700 midshipmen and midshipwomen filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center on Friday ahead of a historic Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. It's the first time the game has ever come to New England, offering Providence a key moment to show it can take on large-scale events.

"We are sending a message to the world that Providence, Rhode Island is ready to host the most important and exciting events nationally," said U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner. "We have a great convention center, we have great hotels, we have great restaurants, we have great proximity to world-class venues like Gillette Stadium, where the game is being held."

Cots and linens provided by the Federal Emergency Managament Agency stretched across three of the convention center's halls, along with mobile shower units and heaps of towels gathered from Ocean State Job Lot.

"The last time I saw cots in the convention center was for something very different," said Mayor Brett Smiley, referring to the facility's time as a field hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. "And what a blessing it is to have cots set up in the convention center today for something so exciting."

More than 700 showers in three hours to get guests ready for game day

Guests will need to start showering at 5 a.m. Saturday in order to leave by 8 a.m. A seamstress will be on hand for any wardrobe malfunctions, as well as irons and steamers. Convention Center General Manager Larry Lepore said the idea was to think of every amenity the group might need so game day would be stress-free.

More: The Army-Navy football game is at Gillette. Providence is using it to showcase the city.

Lepore said the game will mark the third time Providence and Gillette teamed up to bid on hosting an event, but this is the first they've won together. It is a historic moment for the game, which is almost never played outside the mid-Atlantic region. The majority of the 124 games played since the 19th century have taken place in Philadelphia.

Saturday will bring a new chance for both teams to score a victory. Historically, Navy leads with 62 wins, 54 losses and seven ties. Last year, however, Army won 20-17 in double overtime.

"We know that bragging rights will be on the line when Army and Navy take the field," said Gov. Dan McKee. "We all know it’s in the name of friendly rivalry and the spirit of competition. But at the end of the day, we are all Americans and we are celebrating what unites us the most."

Saturday's game kicks off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. To stream online, visit cbssports.com or Paramount. The Westwood One national radio station will also cover the game along with the Navy Radio Network.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Hundreds arrive at Convention Center ahead of historic Army-Navy game