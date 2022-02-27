Hundreds attend anti-war rallies across NYC
New Yorkers stood in solidarity with Ukraine as rallies across the city Saturday.
Children in tears clutched their fathers, the younger ones unable to comprehend why they were not coming with them.
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.
Caps-Harris poll shows 62% of respondents believe Putin would not have ordered troops into Ukraine with Trump in White House Trump and Putin at their meeting in Helsinki in July 2018. Republicans in Congress have attacked Biden for perceived weakness in the face of autocratic leaders abroad. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images A clear majority of Americans think Vladimir Putin would not have ordered the Russian invasion of Ukraine had Donald Trump still been in the White House, accor
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
