Hundreds attend the burial of Vietnam War vet Charles Connolly, who died homeless

BOURNE ― Hundreds of strangers attended the Friday afternoon funeral of a 78-year-old man who served in the Vietnam War but died homeless and without family.

Charles Connolly was buried alongside 78,000 other veterans at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. He died in the Veterans Affairs Hospice Care Unit in Brockton on Dec. 18.

A video on the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center's Facebook page shows Friday's farewell, in which community members ― many strangers ― turned out to honor Connolly and his service.

In a statement, Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center said it first learned about Connolly's situation in early fall when the VASH (Veterans Administration Supportive Housing) program in Providence, Rhode Island, referred him to the nonprofit organization. At the time, he had been couch surfing and living in his car in between receiving treatment for terminal cancer through the VA in Boston.

Vietnam War veteran Charles Connolly's casket is accompanied to his funeral service Friday at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

State Rep. Steve Xiarhos called Connolly's story "a powerful reminder of the challenges many of our veterans face after their service."

"His journey, marked by courage and resilience, ended in the compassionate care of the Veterans Affairs Hospice Unit in Brockton," wrote Xiarhos in a Facebook post. "Despite the lack of family by his side, Charlie's spirit was never alone, thanks to the unwavering support of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center and individuals like Jim Seymour."

Xiarhos and CIVOC Executive Director James Seymour each did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For months, Connolly drove himself every other week to the Brockton VA to catch the bus to Jamaica Plain for treatment. He'd stay a night in the hospital and then take the bus back to Brockton.

CIVOC helped Connolly during his last days by securing him a safe and warm place to sleep at a hotel and helping him access medical care.

Connolly was "always grateful for any and all efforts that we made on his behalf," reads a statement on CIVOC's Facebook page.

"He didn’t want to be a burden to anyone, even when we reassured him that he was not," reads the post.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Hundreds attend burial of Charles Connolly, a homeless Vietnam war vet