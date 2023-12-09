Hundreds attend Frederick’s annual Kris Kringle Procession

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC NEWS NOW)–Hundreds of people attended Frederick’s Kris Kringle Procession tonight, an annual Christmas parade located in the heart of downtown Frederick.

Frederick’s Christmas parade started from the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick Street and ended at Baker Park for the lighting of the City Christmas tree.

Many people who attended the parade were not just first-timers to attend the parade, but also to be in it.

“My favorite part was probably seeing all the marching bands. As someone who plays the drums myself, I like it a lot. It’s fun seeing people like me,” said one of the younger attendees who said this is her second or third time attending the parade.

Children dressed as reindeer, snowflakes, angels, elves, and gifts. The annual event even included Kris Kringle himself.

“This is the first time I’ve been in it. This parade is amazing. It’s really fun getting out. It’s really warm this evening, usually, I feel like it’s cold, but it’s a great night,” said attendee Brad Palmer.

With 17 days until Christmas, people say it was the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit.

