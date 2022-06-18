Hundreds attend funeral of noted activist in Kyiv
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Kyiv on Saturday for the funeral of a well-known activist who took up arms against Russia's invasion. (June 18)
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Kyiv on Saturday for the funeral of a well-known activist who took up arms against Russia's invasion. (June 18)
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said reports that his office will pay the funeral costs for the suspect in the El Monte police shooting under a policy he introduced are "unfounded."
For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. The report issued Friday by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming come as several states, including New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, are considering banning smoking in casinos.
Follow this step-by-step guide to peel, slice, and cut a kiwi for any dish.
Clemons started his career with Polk County EMS in 1995, PCFR said on Facebook.
Nearly one year after welcoming their first child together, Little Mix member Perrie Edwards and Liverpool soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to tie the knot.
Ukraine is in a brutal artillery war, the kind not seen since World War I. Lacking better weapons, it is losing as many as 6,000 soldiers a month.
(Bloomberg) -- In early January, the outlook for the next 12 months looked pretty rosy to Wall Street, with some predicting that the S&P 500 Index would reach 5,500 by year’s end. But 2022 had other plans. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows
Yevgeny Shifanov, co-owner of an organic farm, says his business has felt the sting of Western sanctions and he is no longer able to sell his grain to Europe.
Faye is 66 years old. She is schizophrenic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with long, curly gray hair.
Ukraine's EU application just got a 'major boost'
Hamilton's Funeral Home holds funeral service for veterans after their remains went unclaimed
Sanctions against Russia will remain in force until a fair agreement is reached with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF on June 16.
There are two things I’ve learned from having a picky eater in my household. One, the preference (or dislike) for certain types of foods must have originated from someone, and two, every meal poses the challenge of devising potential solutions to the problem.
Lithuanian Railways will stop the transit of sanctioned cargo between the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and the main territory of the Russian Federation from June 18, the BBC reported on July 17.
Katie Britt and Mo Brooks are slated to face off in Alabama on Tuesday in a contentious race for the Senate to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday. At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far. Enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract and South Korean officials say it may be cholera or typhoid.
Johnny Peppers and his wife decided to adopt five siblings — and now he's fighting for other foster kids
They face charges including assault, theft, trespassing, property destruction and conspiracy.
It's not easy to finish Court McGee, but Jeremiah Wells made it look like it was.
Sin CIty has been changing at a rapid pace and another casino with a lot of history is undergoing some big changes.