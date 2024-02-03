Hundreds attend Horry County Schools recruitment fair at Conway High

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW)– More than 400 potential teachers made their way out to an Horry County Schools recruitment fair on Saturday.

The job fair was held in the Conway High School gymnasium. Horry County School administrators set up tables for the one-on-one interviews.

On an annual basis, HCS hires anywhere between 200 to 250 new teachers for the next school year.

HCS Chief Human Resources Officer, Mary Anderson says the event was a great success– people were even hired and offered contracts on the spot.

“We’ve had a great recruitment fair today,” she said “It’s our best recruitment effort because people are able to come here to Horry County Schools and in one stop they are able to see all of our schools, visit with different schools and hopefully find the school that is the best fit for them.”

HCS holds this event once a year, however there are various other recruitment efforts throughout the year. If you are interested in working for HCS and did not make it out today you can view HCS job opportunities online.

