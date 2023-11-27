Hundreds attend vigil for Brown University student of Palestinian descent shot in VT

Hundreds gathered at Brown University to pray for three college students who were shot in Vermont over the weekend in what authorities are calling a potential hate crime.

Hisham Awartani, 20, a junior at Brown, was spending his Thanksgiving break in Burlington along with two other 20-year-old college students. The three men are of Palestinian descent, according to officials, and were staying with Awartani’s family.

On Saturday, authorities say the trio was walking outside getting some fresh air when 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton pulled out a gun and shot them. He is now being charged with three counts of attempted murder and pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

The three victims were rushed to the hospital, where officials say two are in stable condition but the other sustained much more serious injuries.

Students on the Brown University campus say Awartani has a bullet in his spine but is expected to recover.

The shocking crime has left the campus shaken, but students say they’re hopeful a peaceful dialogue here on campus continues

They’re also hoping that Awartani will be able to return to school after recovering from his injuries so they can show him how supported he is.

