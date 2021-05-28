Hundreds of Belarusian farmers set to come to UK trapped by flight ban

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Protests against Alexander Lukashenko last summer drew thousands of people - AP
Protests against Alexander Lukashenko last summer drew thousands of people - AP

About 500 Belarusian farm workers recruited under a Government visa scheme to help Britain bring in its summer harvest are trapped in Belarus by the flight hijack crisis, it has emerged.

The news comes as Alexander Lukashenko, the embattled Belarusian leader, prepared to meet Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi for talks on closer economic ties, according to the Kremlin.

The Belarusian workers, who are desperate for hard cash for their families, are struggling to get to the UK after the ban on direct flights has forced them to look to neighbouring states to fly out.

Ukraine closed its border to flights from Belarus on Wednesday, limiting their options primarily to Russia because most of the workers are from the rural east of the country.

For some, it could be too expensive or too difficult. About 150 have already come to the UK, before the crisis broke, but a further 500 are lined up for jobs in the UK and have visas entitling them to leave Belarus and enter Britain.

They are among 30,000 foreign workers being recruited by UK-based farming job agencies from countries including Belarus and Russia to come quarantine-free to the UK, despite both nations being under international sanctions.

Ministers decided not to re-start last year’s Pick for Britain campaign to recruit UK workers on furlough despite having spent at least £58 billion protecting 11.4 million UK jobs.

They have instead expanded the agricultural worker scheme from 10,000 last year to 30,000 with more recruits from Belarus and Russia where the economies are so crippled that recruitment agencies are receiving up to five applications for every UK farm vacancy.

Some of the 650 recruits from Belarus are unemployed after losing their jobs for protesting against Mr Lukashenko’s “fraudulent” election victory last year, when he claimed 80 per cent of the vote, according to Agropraktika, the regional recruitment agency.

“For them, life will get more difficult. They are angry. They need to get to the UK. They need to earn money for their families to help them. That’s why they want to go,” said Natalie Babelis, Agropraktika’s manager.

Securing one of the six-month work visas in the UK is the only way to leave the country and offers the prospect of a £300-a-week pay package, treble what they could earn in Belarus for a similar job.

In countries like Belarus, up to a third of GDP is accounted by foreign earnings, largely workers going abroad then sending money back.

UCL professor Andrew Wilson, author of Belarus, the last European dictatorship, said the weakness of the flights ban was that it did not the regime directly but could instead cause hardship for ordinary people.

Instead, he argued other economic sanctions could hit the elite harder, including a ban on bonds trading with Belarus, action against exports of potash, of which Belarus was a major world producer, and a crackdown on a burgeoning trade in illegal cigarettes, which was alleged to be partly controlled by Mr Lukashenko's family.

"Overall you are always trying with smart sanctions to hit the economic interests of the elite and affect their thinking about survivability," said Professor Wilson.

On Friday, Lithuania expelled two Belarusian diplomats in solidarity with Latvia, whose diplomats were expelled from Belarus.

